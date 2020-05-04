As people hunker down at home as a result of the statewide mandate intended to reduce the number of COVID-19 cases, the response has generated unexpected consequences.
Visits to the emergency department at UCHealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital in Woodland Park are down.
“We’ve all seen a big drop-off in emergency services, up front,” said Ron Fitch, chief administrative officer. “We want to reassure people that, as we open back up, we have taken all the precautions and it is safe to get medical care.”
The decrease in ER visits reflects a fear of being exposed to the coronavirus at the hospital, which poses a threat to those who need medical attention. “In the last couple of weeks, we’ve seen an increase in the number of very sick people coming to the emergency department who probably should have come a little earlier,” Fitch said. “Based on the processes and protective equipment we have, it’s safer to come to the hospital than it is to Walmart or the grocery store.”
Last week, the hospital resumed elective surgeries, a result of the efficacy of the stay-at-home mandate in flattening the curve that charts the spread of the virus.
“We had a few this week, a couple on (April 28) with Dr. Michael Messner, our local orthopedic surgeon,” Fitch said.
However, one incident affirms Fitch’s advice about not delaying having a serious condition checked. “To my point — we had a gallbladder come in through the emergency department that will most likely require surgery” immediately, he said.
Anyone who comes to the emergency department or for an outpatient service such as an MRI is given personal protective equipment. “We want to make sure everyone knows that,” Fitch said.
While the no-visitor policy remains, exceptions include allowing a companion to assist a patient having elective surgery. “Before elective surgery, we’re asking that patients get tested,” he said. “That would aid us in our decision-making, whether to postpone the surgery based on how long they’ve already waited.”
Patients who test positive for COVID-19 are transferred to UCHealth Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs. “They have intensive care, a greater number of ventilators, pulmonologists, and critical care physicians and nurses, none of which we have up here,” he said. “But most people can recover at home through self-quarantine.”
As of last week, of 90 people tested at the hospital, six were positive. Countywide in Teller, 28 people tested positive and two have died of the disease.
“As things open back up and if we don’t manage things carefully there’s always that potential of more positive tests,” he said. “But I think working with our Teller County partners who have been super proactive, we are taking the right approaches up here to keep everyone safe.”
Those approaches include maintaining the staff of 130 employees. “Especially up here, in this critical access hospital, every person in this facility counts,” Fitch said. “If we lost one person it would have a big impact on our ability to serve the community.”