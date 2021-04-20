Spring is the season for bear awareness in Colorado.
Black bears typically emerge from hibernation in April, stocking up on calories from grasses, berries and nuts in the hills — and, if they get the chance, from grub around neighborhoods.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife documented 4,943 "human-bear conflicts" across the state in 2020, with trash being involved in a third of those. Other common reports noted bears feasting on bird feeders, pet food, chicken coops and livestock feed. Barbecue grills and snacks left unattended at campouts were also "attractants" listed by CPW.
The state's total incidents were down from 5,369 in 2019. But according to CPW's analysis, they were up 23.6% in the agency's southeast region that includes Colorado Springs and up 6.3% in the Denver-based northeast region.
Bears are starting to become active across the state, like this family group from Roxborough State Park. Cubs stay with their mother until they are over a year old when they disperse on their own in the spring or summer.📹 by @RangerTMcCauleyMore: https://t.co/7KVKZx5ZE6 pic.twitter.com/aIF7jCl2Ph— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) April 14, 2021
"Trash and bird feeders are typically a bear's first association with people," read the CPW analysis. "It is their first step that leads them to becoming habituated, or losing their natural fear of humans."
This leads the animal to "greater risks," according to the agency, such as breaking into vehicles and homes. CPW last year tallied 362 reports of bears entering homes — the leading infraction for wildlife managers deciding on euthanasia.
CPW reportedly killed 120 bears in 2020, including one in Manitou Springs targeted for attacking a woman. Officials say those are the feared results of bears becoming habituated with people as both populations increase in Colorado.
Colorado Springs is among dozens of municipalities in the state with laws to secure trash; residents west of Interstate 25 can only leave garbage out on collection mornings or must have bear-proof bins. Manitou also enforces a "bear smart" ordinance.
Along with securing trash and taking down bird feeders, CPW advises people keep pet food and stock feed inside, clean grills, remove snacks from vehicles and use bear-proof containers while camping.
Contact the writer: seth.boster@gazette.com