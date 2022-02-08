Once I’ve been hurt, it’s hard for me to let it go.
But it feels like it’s time to shift this tricky area of relationships.
And, I recently discovered some of the elements I need to move on.
The insights that arrived in the last few weeks go deeper than just setting boundaries, taking care of yourself, and feeling the emotions involved.
They’re foundational to how I see the outside world.
It began with a quote that showed up in my inbox.
“When working with people, assume good intentions. When listening to people, interpret their words in a generous way. You will occasionally get burned and mistreated by always assuming the best in others, but it is a far better way to live than the opposite,” James Clear, author of “Atomic Habits,” wrote in a newsletter.
When I read the quote, my brain agreed that people do generally mean well and do the best they can, but my body and nervous system didn’t buy it.
A few days later, I listened to a podcast interview that referenced the Buddhist principle of giving to others what you want to receive.
That led me to remember the practice of lovingkindness meditation, or metta. If you aren’t familiar, it’s simply a practice of sending well wishes to yourself and to others.
You begin by sending well wishes — or blessings — to yourself, then to those you care about, then to people you feel neutral toward, and then — if you choose — to people you find difficult.
You can use any phrase or series of phrases such as, “May I be happy. May you be happy. May I feel loved. May you feel loved.”
While hiking with my son the next day, I did a lovingkindness practice I learned when my son was a baby.
I sent blessings to every living creature I come across — to my son, to birds and insects, to hikers and bikers, and to people in airplanes and cars.
Every so often, I sent blessings to myself.
I also wove in blessings for the people who have hurt me.
I quickly felt more present and settled. I was longer annoyed by how busy the trail was. I no longer felt upset by those who’ve hurt me. Instead, I felt connected to everyone and everything.
It turns out, sending well wishes to the people I find hard to forgive is just what I needed to begin to forgive.
My body and my brain now agree that each of these people was likely doing their best.
I see this practice as a way I can live a favorite quote that’s often attributed to Mahatma Gandhi.
“Be the change you wish to see in the world.”
I can wish well for others while believing in their goodness. And, if I’m lucky, I’ll receive a bit of grace as well.
Joanna Zaremba is a writer and a movement and mindset coach. She gives people the practical tools they need to feel good, access their own answers, and take action toward what matters most. She has lived in the Pikes Peak Region since 2011. She can be reached at joannazaremba.com.