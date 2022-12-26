Today the threat of bad weather comes to us via print news publications and TV newscasts well before the weather actually arrives. But 100 years ago, there was no warning — it was something you woke up to in the morning. Experienced residents of the Pikes Peak region who had been through several winters were used to that.
The regular practice by forecasters of today of "over-hyping" coming storms is entertaining to those seasoned inhabitants.
I can relate to bad weather, but would like to have a dollar for ever "Storm of The Century" I have seen.
In the pre-automobile era, folks were more likely to just hunker down and wait for a storm to end. The roads were not like they are today, but a horse does not require a paved road to get through. As I read the old newspapers from this area, I sometimes have to chuckle at how they portray a storm. The best part is the language of the reports; the vocabulary of the writers of that day was amazing. They had to give impressions that we would call "colorful" today. To them, a "terrible blizzard" was what we now understand to be just a bad storm or even a moderate one.
The real measure of a serious winter storm, historically, was the railroad. If the trains could not make it through, then it was bad.
The railroads had various types of snow equipment, much of it no good until a storm was over. Huge plows were used as a regular defense. Keeping the line open was attempted in every storm. If they let the storm get the best of the equipment, it was harder to get it going again.
I have in my columns here told the tale of several big storms in this area in which a train found itself stuck in a storm. What if one big truck getting stuck in a storm today shut down a highway until it stopped snowing or blowing? Oh, I know spots on our roads even now where that could happen, and fortunately it is a rare occasion.
Up in the middle if the state, in places like Leadville, their experiences with winter storms are a lot more intense than they are here, but it seams the TV weatherman can make it sound like it is the reverse. I prefer to get my weather forecasts from a meteorologist I know has been through more than one of our winters. I look to the TV station that's just down the hill from where I live. I can trust they know what it is doing in my neighborhood.
E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. He is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. Contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.