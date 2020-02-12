By FRED GUSTAFSON
On a recent early morning, in the still-dark hours, our outdoor thermometer registered -8 degrees. This was a tad below the Weather.com reported temperature, but our back porch has always resisted local climate conformity and demonstrates a strong sense of weather independence. It appears early winter has embraced frostier temperatures this year and the cold has checked into our area with a clear and resolute intention to stay.
On that day, the sun slowly rose in the east, gradually illuminating the entire vista of the visible mountain range. The morning light revealing the full majesty of the mountains, with high snow accentuating their prominence and natural nobility. The mountainside was covered with evergreens, patches of snow, and the browns and greys of granite soil all flowing down from the peaks into an estuary of ground snow. The snow reflecting the sun in an ethereal presentation of snow sparkles that shimmer as a field of diamonds. Thoughts of, ‘if only,’ pass quickly.
At 11 in the morning, the winter scene was postcard-perfect, the mountains wonderfully framed by a background of a crystal blue sky, punctuated with occasional, wispy clouds. So postcard-perfect that I took a number of pictures, hoping to capture the beauty I saw before me. Sadly, my Anseling efforts were not rewarded and the images fell flat and lifeless upon the view screen. A sad reminder of thousands of photos, long banished to the image graveyard, buried deep and lost forever in the digital cloud. I elected to enjoy the beauty without the aid of the mechanical lens and felt the outside air warming to the early afternoon ‘crispness’ of mid-20s to mid-30s. The afternoon lazily passed, as afternoons are apt to do.
The sun leisurely sets and colors the sky above the western hills with rose and orange-tinged hues, while the mountains turn a non-descript grey. The clouds mirror the tints of sunset as the day gently surrenders to the low light of evening before being fully consumed by night. This night’s sky is dominated by a brilliant full moon that softly illuminates the landscape. A blending of various shades of blacks, whites, and greys in precise and complementary proportions. An Ansel Adams photograph in real life. The stars of Orion in the south confirm the winter season while the red and blue sparkles from Sirius pulse with a beautiful randomness. The night slowly becomes still, filled with quiet spectacle. We sleep through wonder.
The darkness eventually succumbs to laws of planetary rotation and gives way to the welcoming sun and the rhythm of nature continues. The sun gradually developing the muted shades of night into the brilliant colors of the day. Nature just may have been the catalyst for the original Polaroid patent. Who’s to say?
In the words of the late, great Louie Armstrong:
“I’ve seen skies of blue and clouds of white/
The bright blessed day, the dark sacred night/
And I think to myself/
What a wonderful world.”
Right here.
Fred Gustafson is a resident of Florissant.