The handsome male Williamson’s sapsucker appears to be clad in formal black and white and begins to arrive in Teller County in early April, with plenty of time to look for a prom date.
Most woodpecker species are year-round residents, but this migrating sapsucker will leave our area in late September, wintering as far south as northern Mexico.
Woodpeckers move up and down tree bark with a vertical posture, aided by their opposing toes with sharp claws and stiff tail feathers that prop up the body. They use their pointed beaks to peck into and peel tree bark in search of food, inserting their long bristly tongues into crevices to grab unsuspecting insects. Due to their vertically oriented body posture, woodpeckers have an undulating, or up-and-down, flight pattern. As their name implies, woodpeckers prefer hanging out in places with trees like woodlands and forests and they are all cavity nesters. Other woodpeckers common to Teller County include the northern flicker, red-naped sapsucker, and the downy, hairy and northern three-toed woodpeckers.
The male’s mostly black, robin-sized body is highlighted by white lines on the face, and white rump and wing patches most obvious in flight. His tuxedo-like outfit is enhanced with a yellow belly “cummerbund” and a red “bow tie” on the throat. Note that the immature male has a white throat bow tie. The female appears so different she was initially thought to be a different species. She is reminiscent of a northern flicker, having a brownish body with black barring, black bib and white rump. Her yellow belly and chest barring aid in separating her from the similar flicker.
Sapsuckers are not the victims of a derogatory name, for they indeed suck on sap. They will drill a series of holes, or wells, along the tree bark, then return later to drink up the collected sap. These orderly rows of wells on a tree surface are a great indicator of the presence of sapsuckers. They also eat tree bark, insects (especially ants), and occasionally fruits and berries. Their sap wells often serve as good insect traps as well, so other birds like warblers and hummingbirds will feed at the sap well buffet line, in addition to chipmunks and squirrels.
The Williamson’s sapsucker prefers open pine forest and aspen groves but is especially fond of the widespread ponderosa pine woodlands in Teller County. Like other woodpeckers, they are cavity nesters and will often forage in burn areas that have become infested with insects. The call most often heard from the Williamson’s has a distinctive rough, husky quality, in addition to a nasally call. Their drumming sound is also unique, a series of drills with an uneven rhythm. While quite common in Teller County, they tend to be secretive, but you can get some good looks when they visit water features in the yard area.
Notable reports in April from the Woodland Park Yard Area: (FOS = First of Season for returning migrants)
• Turkey vulture — FOS on April 19
• Broad-tailed hummingbird — FOS on April 26
• Ring-billed gull — small flock flyover on April 15, new species for yard area
• Williamson’s sapsucker — FOS on April 26
• Western bluebird — at water feature on April 21
• Ruby-crowned kinglet — FOS on April 27, singing
• Curve-billed thrasher — report from Florissant of a pair there since September, very rare sighting for Teller County
• White-breasted nuthatch — a couple of sightings
• Chipping sparrow — FOS on April 26
• Dark-eyed junco — subspecies: Pink-sided, last seen on April 3; Oregon, last seen on April 15; Slate-colored, last seen on April 18
• Red crossbill — a few around most of the time, juveniles on April 15
Joe LaFleur studied wildlife biology and communications at Colorado State University and is the creator of “Better Birdwatching,” a DVD series on North American birds. Contact him with questions and feedback at joe@betterbirdwatching.com.