Teller County commission chair Dan Williams was among the guest speakers March 22 during the announcement ceremony in Denver of a proposed land-use bill by Gov. Jared Polis. If passed, the bill targets municipalities with populations larger than 250,000.

The bill, introduced into the Colorado legislature the week of March 27, is an attempt to find solutions to Colorado’s housing crisis. The bill would change residential zoning codes from single-family to multi-family housing in urban areas. The bill would allow accessory-dwelling units, duplexes and triplexes in large municipalities in residential zones.

The Colorado Municipal League is against the bill, citing the land-use codes as overreach by the state.

While the bill will not affect counties, Williams, along with commissioners Erik Stone and Bob Campbell, have made numerous trips to the legislature with the goal of protecting the county’s ability to maintain local control.

“In the main, this bill focuses on counties larger than 250,000 and the major metropolitan areas on the I-25 corridor Front Range,” Williams said.

For counties, however, the bill requires a growth management or comprehensive plan, which Teller County already has, Williams said, adding that the bill aims to increase the amount of attainable housing in Colorado.

“For impacted cities, the bill offers a menu of choices to ensure local control,” he said.

The bill does not target Woodland Park, as it lies in Teller County which has a population close to 30,000.

In keeping an eye on the proposed bill, Williams acknowledges the challenges of achieving attainable housing in Colorado as well as in Teller County.

“The supply chain, interest rates, explosive growth, availability of water and water treatment, are just a few of the realities that got us to where we are today, which led to a call to action,” Williams said.

The proposed bill highlights the efforts of county and municipal governments working with the state on solutions that will result in real movement forward, he said.

“It has been very refreshing to see the state working in such a collaborative way, providing a policy framework and guidance options, while ensuring local control and flexibility for our unique environments in Colorado,” Williams said. “This watershed work will have a very real impact on attainable housing in Colorado.”