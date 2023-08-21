Pro-Promotions’ Jim and Pam Wear organized the Salute to American Veterans, which was sponsored by the city of Woodland Park and Teller County.

A ceremony that highlighted the tragedy of war while honoring the heroes who fought them, the 36th annual Salute to American Veterans was a song of hope in nation torn apart by strife.

There was sadness but a sense of unity among the hundreds of veterans, families and friends who gathered in Memorial Park in Woodland Park Aug. 19. There were veterans from WWII, the Korean, Gulf and Vietnam wars. And many who fought in Afghanistan.

“For most of us, the war started 22 years ago; on the 30th of this month. It ended badly, it ended poorly and dishonorably for those who were there,” said Dan Williams, Commander of American Legion Post #1980, member of VFW Post 6051 and Teller County commissioner who was a Apache helicopter pilot in Afghanistan.

“Each one of you here today is looking for recognition. You deserve our gratitude and the honor of a grateful nation,” he said. “Today we try to memorialize those who fought and served in what was also called America’s forgotten war.”

An all-volunteer military fought the war known as Enduring Freedom when 832,000 young men and women were deployed multiple times, he said. “More than 20,000 returned home with scars, PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) and broken bodies. I would say that number is twice that when you talk about what we carry up here.”

Williams, whose father fought in the Vietnam War, acknowledged feeling the need for healing when American troops were ordered to pull out of Afghanistan.

“I stand before you today trying to make sense of a 20-year war,” he said. “We fought in places we couldn’t describe, couldn’t pronounce, hundreds of names.”

Williams recalled the day of the withdrawal.

“It is not honorable for the military to watch people fall off C-17s on a runway,” he said. “It is not honorable to lose 13 young men and women in the final days of the extraction operation.”

There was no explanation, no accountability for the Taliban overtaking the country within hours of the last general officer leaving, Williams said, adding. “There were no victory parades, much like Vietnam, no responsibility was taken for the deaths of the 13 who are on that wall.”

Williams referred to the “Last 13” memorial bronze plaque which was unveiled on a stone pillar in the park. The plaque is the only memorial in Colorado dedicated to the soldiers killed by the Taliban that day.

“But today if you feel that pain like I do, you are not alone; you are surrounded by those who love you, veterans and veteran supporters and we appreciate it more than you know,” he said. “Each of you carries memories from combat. I served in Afghanistan and was part of the presidential surge – my mission was to regain the initiative.”

The surge of 2010, in some ways, was successful.

“The experience was highly kinetic, a lot of deaths, but we saved the lives of more than 800 allies, U.S. Marines and our Afghan partners,” he said. “We killed more than 1,500 Taliban.”

The Americans built schools, he said, trained Afghanistan’s air force and tried to provide opportunities for the children.

“I lost friends over there, friends with whom we swore we’d never forget,” he said.

Yet the 20 years were not wasted.

“I felt at the time and still do that our presence over there kept us safe here at home,” he said. “We did our best to give the Afghan people their best chances at success. Like you, the war changed me. I still struggle to find meaning in the way it ended and the conditions.”

Along with the struggle, Williams hoped to instill a sense of acceptance and accomplishment in the soldiers who fought in Afghanistan.

“I believe that the ember of freedom we showed those folks in 20 years still lives in the hearts of many everyday Afghans,” he said. “And only time will tell if they can stand up against the Taliban to become a free people again. ”