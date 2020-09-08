In their dual role as city council and planning commission, Cripple Creek council members approved a special-exception application requested by owner/applicant Joe Canfora, of Cripple Creek Hospitality LLC.
The company is acquiring the Gold King Mountain Inn at the entrance to the city. The plan is to reopen the inn’s main and upper levels and convert the garden level units into seven apartments add six small bungalows behind the building.
A special exception is necessary because the inn is located in a C-1 Industrial Zone. The apartments and bungalows are being planned as workforce housing for inn and Wildwood Casino employees.
Planning Director William Gray presented the case. He said city utilities will be able to serve the bungalows and apartments and the development will require a new driveway with a large turn around suitable for fire engines.
Canfora said he is planning the work in phases. In phase 1, he’ll convert two units into one apartment and install one bungalow to test the project’s feasibility before committing to further development. He also has plans to construct housing in other areas of the city, including the old Cripple Creek Hotel.
Council approved the exception unanimously with Councilwoman Mellissa Trenary recusing herself.
Council also amended the city’s personnel policies, adding a social media policy. The amendment authorizes employees to use social media as part of their job duties but also applies to the use of their personal media if it is business related. Misuse of this privilege is spelled out in the document and would be subject to penalties up to an including termination.
As of Aug. 26, Cripple Creek had eight positive COVID-19 cases and Victor has had two cases. Finance Director Paul Harris said the county has had one additional death, bringing the total to four. Woodland Park had 61% of Teller County’s cases. Information is available at tellercovid.com.
The third annual Rocky Mountain Rambler 500, Sept. 18-20, will have one event in Cripple Creek this year. This is a team-challenge event featuring vehicles that cost no more than $500. For rules and more information, visit rockymountainrambler500.com.
The annual Aspen Tour is self-guided this year because of COVID-19. It is scheduled over two weekends, Sept. 26-27 and Oct. 3-4. The tour is sponsored by the 2 Mile High Club and proceeds help the club care for the Cripple Creek donkey herd. For more information on this and other events, go to visitcripplecreek.com.