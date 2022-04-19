Good cop, bad cop. Everyone knows the cliché from all the television dramas involving law enforcement.
The good cop is super friendly, consoling the perpetrator, gently trying to coax them into a confession by offering leniency. Then the bad cop enters, screaming, shouting, pounding on the desk, threatening the suspect and maybe throwing a chair across the room for good measure (and dramatic effect).
Sometimes the order is reversed, but the goal is the same; get the bad guy to talk to the good cop for fear of the bad cop.
The majority of CPW Wildlife Officers fall into the “good cop” category. This is primarily due to the fact that we are sportspeople, too; we love talking to people about hunting and fishing and we understand mistakes happen. Our “good cop” demeanor also comes from our training; we are taught to be polite, courteous and professional.
However, we can all adopt the “bad cop” role, when necessary. If humans or wildlife are in imminent danger, we can escalate our mindset to match that sense of urgency.
Hardened poachers often can’t be enticed to an honest confession and only when faced with the severe consequences of their actions (steep fines, felony charges, loss of hunting privileges, confiscation of equipment) will they come clean.
CPW Wildlife Officers much prefer to maintain the “good cop” personality, but we realize the necessity of being more serious in these situations.
For me, the “good cop” side reflects my natural temperament and has allowed me to have great conversations with people, to not only understand what happened and why.
You also see our good cop side during the multitude of educational outreach efforts we conduct. Whether that’s a door-to-door visit with people feeding wildlife, doing news interviews, talking to HOA groups, or writing columns like this, we would rather work proactively with people to solve issues.
However, when this fails we are often left with one choice; issuing citations and becoming the “bad cop.” And that brings me to the issue of illegally feeding wildlife, especially big game.
Let me state it as bluntly as I can in my bad cop voice: Those who feed big game are selfish.
I’ve heard every excuse: they looked hungry; I didn’t know it was illegal; it was meant for the birds; etc. They are all just lame excuses for people’s selfish behavior.
By feeding big game, specifically deer, these people are saying their enjoyment of the animals is more important than the health and safety of the animals. And more important than the safety of their neighbors.
Feeding causes the wildlife to congregate in one area. Instead of naturally moving around the landscape for everyone to enjoy, feeders keep them artificially attracted to their yard alone.
Feeders also selfishly put their neighbors at physical risk. Last year, a 77-year-old woman was attacked in her home by a doe in Woodland Park. It followed her into her home. Twice. When the deer didn’t get the food it was expecting, it reared up and began thrashing her back with its hooves. The woman suffered multiple scratches, cuts and bruises before she was able to escape and shoo the deer out of her home.
This deer was being fed by a nearby neighbor, becoming habituated and accustomed to being rewarded with food whenever it approached a person.
Feeders also put their neighbors at risk through secondary issues, including destruction of ornamental plants, animals nesting in attics, disease transmission, and attacks on pets.
Then there’s the harm these selfish feeders cause the animals themselves. Deer have a specialized digestive system that is keyed to their natural diet of grasses, forbs and woody material. Introducing anthropogenic food sources such as bird seed, bread and corn can literally kill the deer.
In an extreme case in La Veta, I found a deer alive but non-responsive. The deer was very thin, with sunken backstraps and protruding hip bones. I euthanized the deer and sent it to our health lab for a necropsy. The deer had a stomach full of corn.
The corn, provided by a selfish person feeding wildlife, caused a condition known as rumen acidosis, which causes acidic scarring throughout the digestive tract, bloody ulcers, the inability to absorb nutrients, and a slow painful death. Even with a belly full of corn, that deer was starving to death.
Feeding wildlife also leads to conflicts with predators. Bears spend the majority of their lives thinking about one thing: food. Providing human food, either intentionally or unintentionally through unsecured trash, pet food or bird feeders has led to countless conflicts with people and the bear ends up paying the ultimate price.
And when deer congregate in a neighborhood where a human is feeding them, their primary predator, the mountain lion, follows them, bringing them into unnecessary contact with people and pets.
Hopefully my short foray into “bad cop” territory helps get the message across: not only is feeding wildlife illegal, it is selfish, harmful and unnecessary.
Back to the “good cop” side. We have an amazing wildlife resource here in Teller County. By treating the wildlife respectfully we can better enjoy them, allow them to more naturally live their lives among us, and be better neighbors. Thanks for helping me care for these amazing animals, it truly “takes a village.”
Got a question, problem or column idea, please call me at 719-227-5281. I might even answer your question in a future installment of “Wild About Teller.”
Travis Sauder is a district wildlife manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife in Teller County.