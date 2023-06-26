The Lake George Fire Protection District along with United States Forest Service and Hartsel Fire stopped the Wild Canyon fire in its tracks.

A call was received just after 9:15 p.m. on June 23 from Sportsman’s Paradise reporting smoke and flames seen on a ridge to the west. While LGFPD was en route, a second call came in stating the flames had disappeared.

Fourteen volunteer firefighters from LGFPD responded; three units reported to the location and six additional trucks were staged at Station One in Lake George. Hartsel, Florissant, and Ute Pass Regional Health Service districts were requested to stage at their respective stations. Teller County also paged Four Mile Fire Protection District to stand by.

LGFPD Chief Susan Bernstetter met with the reporting party and verified the fire at the top of a ridge. She was unable to determine the type or size of the fire and trying to access was difficult to navigate. While Bernstetter was on the phone updating USFS officer Stephen Reed, she noticed growth of the fire on the ridge. LGFPD volunteer Tristan Weaver scouted the area on an ATV and found the fire stating it was in the trees above a campsite. Bernstetter reported to USFS and they would assemble crews.

It was determined the best access was through Wild Canyon Ranch to Forest Service Road 295.

Due to the terrain and area, trucks were unable to get close enough to utilize water. Ten volunteers hiked the rugged terrain, which was nearly a half mile packing line digging tools. They also marked the way for other crews that would be coming.

Near midnight they arrived at the 1.5 - 2-acre fire. The fire was at the top of the ridge at 9040 feet on a 60% slope going in two directions. They immediately began cutting lines with hand tools. The fire had a moderate rate of spread.

With the USFS responding and with the limited access, Florissant, and Four Mile Fire Protection Districts, who were waiting at their stations were released. Fourteen USFS personnel arrived at 12:30 a.m. and hiked up to join the fire personnel already on scene. Since the fire was on USFS property, USFS Stephen Reed took incident command.

Melody Money, LGFPD volunteer, made and delivered breakfast burritos and coffee. Lake George and Hartsel crews hiked down, ate, and were released. At 7 a.m. four fresh Lake George volunteers hiked up taking burritos and coffee for the USFS crews on scene. Twenty-seven additional USFS crews arrived from Twin Peaks and Woodland Park around 9:30 a.m. 46 personnel remained on fire Saturday.

Two helicopters were ordered and made water drops. Personnel from LGFPD and 14 original USFS firefighters were released at 4:30 p.m.

A USFS investigation determined a lightning strike caused the fire.

“We are extremely grateful to our volunteers and relationships between agencies and the support of our community," Bernetetter said. "Thanks to the valiant efforts, the Wild Canyon Fire had a good outcome."