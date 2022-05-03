Fire agencies in Park County and the U.S. Forest Service responded April 22 to a wildland fire burning at County Road 77 near mile marker 24 at approximately 4:30 p.m. that day. The fire was approximately 1 mile off County Road 77, on federal land.
Lake George Fire Protection District responded and located the fire, named the Allen Creek fire, and were assisted by Hartsel and Jefferson-Como Fire Protection Districts as well as the USFS and Park County Sheriff’s Department. When the fire was determined as all on USFS land, the agency took command of the fire.
The terrain was rough, winds high and firefighters had limited access to the fire location. No homes were in immediate threat, but units were on stand-by at each location in case the fire shifted. A dozer was utilized to build lines on left and right flanks as far up the hillside as they could go. Hand crews had to build lines into areas inaccessible to the dozer. Roughly 25 to 30 firefighters were on scene.
At approximately 10:30 p.m. April 22, the fire was at 0% containment, but there were dozer lines on both sides. The wind had died down, humidity had risen and the USFS stayed overnight to watch for flare ups.
The next day, Lake George Fire Protection District crews returned at 7:30 a.m. and worked alongside USFS to improve the lines around the fire to keep it from spreading. A helicopter made a few drops, but the high winds made flights difficult. By 5 p.m. April 23 the fire was reported at 50% containment and a corrections unit from Cañon City was deployed to the area to relieve firefighters on the scene. They were not kept on the site overnight, but returned in the morning to further assist.
At 6 p.m. April 24, the fire on 11.4 acres was deemed 100% contained, but the USFS will remain on scene to make sure working on hot spots within the perimeter until fire is out. On April 25, USFS was still on scene watching for flare ups and investigating the fire’s cause, which has not been determined.
Lake George Fire Protection District Chief Susan Bernstetter said, “It was tough with the terrain and high winds, but all agencies worked well together and no structures were burned and no injuries reported.”