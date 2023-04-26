Living in the mountains of Colorado has an abundance of rewards as well as a few risks too significant to be ignored.

One of the most prevalent risks in our community is wildfires. Where there was once a designated wildfire “season”, wildfires happen all year long nowadays. During an impending fire threat to Philadelphia-area residents, Founding Father Benjamin Franklin cautioned local citizens that “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” Preparation is essential during natural disasters. When a threat looms close to home, ensure you and your family are prepared to navigate the situation quickly and safely.

An ounce of prevention for your home…

Homeowners are encouraged to create a strong defensible space around structures by utilizing fire mitigation techniques. Mitigation is the reduction and removal of natural ground fuels. These include materials like prairie grasses, dead trees, trees within close proximity to building structures and homes, and leaves or pine needles on the ground, in gutters, and on roofs. Spring is an excellent time to assess the needs of your property as it relates to wildfire preparedness. You can call or email Northeast Teller County Fire Chief Tyler Lambert at 719-687-1866 Ext. 4 or tlambert@netellerfire.org for a complimentary home wildfire inspection and to sign-up for the community chipping program.

An ounce of prevention for your personal belongings…

Having a “go-bag” is essential when you live in higher-risk areas. Your go-bag should be stocked ahead of time and include only your most essential personal items. Suggestions of what to pack include such items as, a change of clothing for each person, cell phone chargers, car and house keys, prescription medications, glasses or contact lenses, cash & credit cards, toiletries, essential documents like IDs and birth certificates, and some food and water supplies. For more resources on being “Ready, Set, Go” visit WildlandFireRSG.org.

An ounce of prevention for your departure plans:

Living in the mountains can mean limited options for roadway travel. During a natural disaster, options may be more severely restricted. It is essential to familiarize yourself with travel options for emergency evacuation. Purchase or create a map with a minimum of 2 evacuation routes. Ensure your car is stocked with critical travel gear like flashlights, basic tools, a radio, a first aid kit, and water. Additionally, make sure someone knows where you plan to evacuate to and when you plan to arrive.

An ounce of prevention for your animals and pets:

Many area residents raise animals, which become loving members of the family. Securing an emergency plan for your animals ahead of a disaster will reduce stress and ease chaos. Contact area animal handlers, boarding facilities, and sanctuaries to inquire about emergency shelter services for animals. Talk with friends and neighbors who may be willing to help with transportation or emergency sheltering to develop a care plan.

An ounce of prevention for your assets:

No one wants to think of their precious possessions having to be left behind, but during natural disasters, time is of the essence, and lives are the only non-replaceable things. Create a list of items of greatest significance to take with you if time allows. These may include photo albums, laptops or tablets, and a few sentimental keepsakes. Consider creating a digital record of finances for crucial accounts and passwords for easier record keeping.

An ounce of prevention for staying in the know:

Woodland Park and Teller County Communities use Peak Alerts for emergency alerts to keep you well informed when it counts most.

Peak Alerts is an emergency notification system servicing El Paso and Teller Counties. Peak Alerts works in connection with Everbridge, providing text and in-app alerts for registered users near areas of concern. Sign-up can be completed by visiting: https://member.everbridge.net/index/1772417038942752#/signup

Remember — you’ll only get alerts if you’re in the area of concern for a specific weather or fire emergency.

Practice makes perfect:

Wildfire preparedness is an ongoing safety measure that each individual and family needs to continue to develop over time. Involve your whole family in your evacuation plans, including children, to help replace fear with understanding. Practice your evacuation plans to ensure each person is familiar and to help reduce uncertainties should the worst-case scenario arise.

The best thing we can do to keep our community safe from wildfires, is to prevent them. We can work together to educate neighbors and visitors about burn bans, fire safety, and defensible space. Let’s have a fun, fire-free summer, Teller County!

Kristen Higginbotham is the communications specialist for the City of Woodland Park. This article was reviewed and approved by NETCO Fire Chief Tyler Lambert.