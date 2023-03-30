Authorities have ordered mandatory evacuations in Park County because of a wildfire burning along County Road 403.

An alert issued at 11:39 a.m. Thursday orders residents within one mile of County Road 403 and Alpine Meadow Lane to evacuate immediately.

The alert said structures in the area are threatened by the grassfire. Although people may have time to gather necessary items, the alert said to “do so at your own risk.”

On March 30, at 11:39 AM residents in the 1 mile area of County Road 403 and Alpine Meadow Lane are advised to evacuate immediately due to a fire in the area. This is a full and immediate evacuation – residents are asked to leave immediately. https://t.co/vHqyD59GiL pic.twitter.com/8thfeaWM8X — Park County (@ParkCounty) March 30, 2023

According to the Teller County Sheriff’s Office, smoke is visible in the west part of the county because of the fire burning behind the Florissant Fossil beds. Officials are asking the public to call 911 only if they see active flames, or a plume of smoke.

This article will be updated once more information is received.