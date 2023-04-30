Wildfire Burger, located in the Conoco station in Florissant, is a hidden gem and perhaps the best-kept secret in town. Jake Justice and Anthony Wells have created a menu of items from their signature item of Wildfire Fries, which certainly takes fries to a different level, to their ⅓ pound burger or Wildfire Burger that combines beef chuck, brisket, and prime rib fat into a delicious mouth-watering burger that is definitely not your average hamburgers. And the Wildfire Burger includes a topping of brisket or pulled pork.

Open Thursday through Monday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Justice and Wells would love to serve you their culinary delights that certainly defy any notion of just another hamburger joint. Also on the menu are Chicken Wings, but not just ordinary Chicken Wings; these are smoked to perfection.

A visit to Wildfire Burger won’t disappoint you and you will certainly be surprised by their reasonable prices and they don’t skimp on the portions. Did I mention their signature item? Wildfire Fries, which are loaded with fresh cut fries, a six cheese sauce, smoked brisket or pulled pork, home-made BBQ Sauce, sour cream, shredded cheese, ranch dressing, black olives, chives, and jalapeno.

And sides like Fried Pickles, mozzarella sticks, fried mushrooms, onion rings, okra, and regular fries all fresh and ready to satisfy any craving.

As you come through Florissant on Highway 24, just look for the Conoco station. The signs still read Mountain Burger as the signage hasn’t been changed, yet, but go inside and try Wildfire, a decision you won’t regret.