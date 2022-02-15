FLORISSANT • An oasis for the caffeine-deprived, the Wild Horse Café is, admittedly, off the beaten track. But once discovered, it can be a treasured moment, particularly if it’s the first sip of the day.
The café is a new enticement for Dawn of Hope Ranch in rural Teller County. The ranch offers outdoor adventure and a piece of the cowboy experience.
“We want this to be a place for the community to come and share,” said Mark Harrison, who with his wife Kim, opened the ranch five years ago.
The café features coffee by Mission Coffee Roasters and pastries baked in-house by Ivey Harrison, the founders’ daughter-in-law.
The coffee shop is on the lower level of the lodge and offers a panoramic view of the Sangre de Cristo Mountain range and Pike National Forest. A fireplace in the center of the room is inviting on a cold winter day and, along food, drink and Wi-Fi access, can be a refuge during power outages at home or office.
“This is a great place to relax,” Kim said.
The coffee shop, which is open to the public, is a bonus for guests of the ranch/resort. Along with horseback riding, the resort is a rural playground with zip lines, a volleyball court and swimming pool, kayaking, fishing, rock climbing and hiking on trails in the nearby Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument – with a park pass.
On 36 acres, the ranch features 11 rooms in the lodge and four cabins, each of varying sizes. There’s a coffee pot in each room, for the early risers who are ready to sip before the Wild Horse opens at 8 a.m.
In the five years the Harrisons have owned the ranch, they have provided meals for firefighters and volunteers during the initial days of the High Chateau Fire in July 2018 and catered an employee lunch at UCHealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital in Woodland Park.
The ranch is a family business that includes Harrisons’ son Luke and his wife Ivey, and daughters Grace and Joanna. The Wild Horse Café is open daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Dawn of Hope is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization funded by donations. The Harrisons hold church service on Sundays. For information, call 719-687-3425 or check dofhranch.com. The ranch, at 178 Palmer Drive in Florissant, is off CR 242 and Twin Rocks Road.