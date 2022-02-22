In the summer of 1908 there was an incident, one we can be familiar with, that caused some panic in Ute Pass. Fortunately it did not affect those in the District! I suppose times have changed a little since then, thanks to the number of people who live in this vicinity. Have I made you curious enough?
It seems there was a forest fire in the mountains between Woodland Park and Colorado Springs that we now know as Rampart Range. The area at that time was fairly isolated, which provided shelter for a number of wild animals. The fire burned down a canyon toward Woodland, chasing the animals with it. A number of black bear and mountain lions were fleeing the area, along with many deer and probably also smaller animals rushing away from the flames. A line of firefighters was working toward the fire and scattered when they spotted the stampede.
The animals continued on toward the town, which was much smaller than it is today. Their rush slowed as they reached town, thanks to being out of the danger of the flames and smoke. They were no longer in a narrow canyon, and a number of them scattered. The residents in town started seeing many of these creatures on their streets in the daytime. Before this time, they had probably seen them at night, one or two at a time, but this was still quite a parade!
The fires burned for a couple weeks, getting closer and closer to the populated areas in the pass. It continued to drive the wild animals into this area, too. As it developed, these evicted animals found the open country west of Woodland Park ... eventually, but the time it took for them to move on upset the town’s residents.
This was not the first time fires had burned like this, and as we well know it was not the last.
Since then, the number of humans living in the woods has kept the amount of wild animals down somewhat. The wild population is still driven from the danger of incineration, but their numbers in this situation are not what they were over 100 years ago.
