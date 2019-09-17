Editor’s Note: This is a regular monthly column from Colorado Parks and Wildlife about wildlife issues in Teller County by a career wildlife officer.
For a little over three years, Woodland Park has been in a community-wide discussion about urban deer.
On Sept. 19, the Woodland Park City Council will consider proposed management plans drafted by subcommittees that have studied the issue. Maybe you are wondering how this whole discussion started. Let me remind you.
It began with a question to me from Miles De Young, the chief of police in Woodland Park.
“Do we have too many deer here in Woodland Park?” he wondered, noting an increase in police calls and vehicle collisions related to deer. As a biologist, I wanted to gather data and facts and take a closer look before I answered.
So in February of 2017, 2018 and 2019 my Colorado Parks and Wildlife colleagues and I conducted coordinated ground surveys of deer in town. We surveyed at specific times and followed several different routes to avoid duplication. We were joined by city volunteers.
We recorded the time, sex and estimated the age of each deer we saw. We even plotted their locations on a map and their direction of travel, when possible. We took the raw data and analyzed it to come up with the most conservative estimates possible.
In 2017, we observed 284 deer. In 2018, we saw 312 deer. That’s about 40 deer per square mile in 2017 and 48 deer per square mile in 2018. In 2019 we observed 207 deer.
You might be scratching your head at the drop this year. But you must consider sighting conditions the day of the survey. In 2017 and 2018, we had very good sighting conditions. The weather was nice and the deer were up moving around, feeding and relatively easy to see.
In 2019 it was extremely cold. Worse, we had bone-chilling winds. The deer, like us, wanted to stay in shelter. Many deer were bedded down under decks, next to houses, behind woodpiles or in dense stands of trees. This made the deer much harder to spot.
These surveys gave us an index of the population and allowed us to see the distribution of deer on the landscape and estimate fawn production.
The fawn-to-doe ratio is important because it can help tell us if the population is growing, stable or decreasing. The ratio in Woodland Park was about 88 fawns per 100 does, in 2017 and 2018. In 2019 we observed 105 fawns per 100 does.
These are very high ratios and suggest the deer population is booming. By comparison, the three-year average fawn-to-doe ratio for CPW’s entire Southeast Region was about 53 fawns per 100 does.
So, as the police chief asked: How many deer are too many deer? That will be up to the citizens and city officials of Woodland Park to answer.
Public input is one of the most important aspects of managing urban deer.
Some enjoy seeing deer in their backyards and tolerate the damage, while others see urban deer as a hazard and nuisance. Then you must factor in deer-vehicle collisions and the financial burden of local agencies responding to deer calls.
The police department has documented an increase in deer-related wrecks, which are dangerous and expensive. The local Allstate insurance agency advised in 2017 that the cost on average of one of these collisions was about $4,800.
Even worse, these wrecks are a threat to human health and safety. People often are injured, and can die when their car collides with deer. Woodland Park PD reported 166 calls in 2017 in regards to deer, 187 in 2018, and already 78 through the first week of July in 2019. It is important to note that the historic months with most deer-related calls are still to come. And those are just the reported calls.
Another concern is mountain lions that are attracted into the community by deer. Upwards of 70% of a mountain lion’s diet consists of deer. Where deer go, lions will follow.
Another important consequence of overabundance of deer is disease, especially chronic wasting disease. It is a fatal neurological disease found in deer, elk and moose. It causes them to display abnormal behavior, become uncoordinated, emaciated and eventually die.
I also receive a lot of calls about deer destroying landscaping. The city is like a smorgasbord for deer. They move from one lawn and flower garden to another. Often, a homeowner will replant the garden, creating a never-ending supply of deer food.
One obvious option to prevent this is to put up fences around gardens and ornamental plants. Unfortunately, depending on the fence this can cause another issue — deer entanglements. These can be deadly to deer depending on the circumstances. Every year the police and I respond to deer entangled in a fence or wire from one.
So, how should we manage our deer? There are generally two types of options, lethal and non-lethal. The best solution may be a combination of methods.
One non-lethal method is sterilization. Consider that one buck can breed several does. For sterilization to be effective, studies have determined that 70% of the does need to be sterilized. That’s a lot. Mule deer have natural migration patterns of up to 250 miles and can average 50-70 miles. Because of our open population, sterilization may not be effective.
Also, the only approved drugs for deer birth control aren’t approved for mule deer, which we have in Woodland Park.
One lethal option is for the city to hire sharpshooters and cull the deer at night. Again, this option can be expensive, ranging from $600 to almost $1,000 per deer. Costs come down if the culling is conducted by local law enforcement. But there is still the labor needed to process each deer.
Another lethal option is a regulated hunt. Several Colorado cities have annual hunts in or around their borders: Elizabeth, Cañon City, Buena Vista, Salida the Air Force Academy. There is even an archery hunt that takes place on one of The Broadmoor’s golf courses.
There are some misconceptions related to hunting within city limits. People conjure images of hunters with rifles being turned loose across town. That is not the case at all.
Human safety is the No. 1 concern. Any hunt in Woodland Park would be done with archery equipment. Hunters would have to pass a rigorous qualification course. They would only be allowed to hunt properties where they have permission and that are large enough so they could do so safely and stay out of the public eye. The city can even require hunting from an elevated tree stand in certain instances to ensure all shots are toward the ground.
Another misconception is that it would be a trophy hunt. That is not correct. This would be an antlerless hunt. Hunters would be harvesting does.
Another non-lethal option is education and signage. Generally speaking, these methods are relatively low-cost compared to some of the other options. Studies have shown that with these methods alone have not resolved urban deer issues. They need to be used in conjunction with another method to be successful. I see education as a critical component of any management plan going forward.
CPW has developed a number of informational fliers over the years to address urban deer conflicts. They explain why it is illegal to feed deer, what plants deer tend not to eat and even how to build wildlife-friendly fencing.
As your local district wildlife manager, I take pride in how we carefully and thoughtfully manage our wildlife herds. We have given this issue careful consideration and have years of experience with management hunts in Colorado.
It is our job as Colorado Parks and Wildlife to help collect any necessary information and give it to the public. We will also give recommendations when asked. It is now up to you and your city council to decide how to proceed.
Tim Kroening holds a degree in wildlife biology from Colorado State University. He works as a district wildlife manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife in Teller County. Contact Tim at 227-5281.