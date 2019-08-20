Summer is in full swing and hopefully you are getting outside and enjoying it. Even as we head into the monsoon season, there are still plenty of warm days and perfect weather ahead.
So I thought I’d share some of my favorite things to do involving wildlife.
Get Fishin’
Whether it is cutthroat trout, mackinaw or pike, we have some great fishing opportunities close to home. Just buy a fishing license for everyone in your group 16 or older, grab one of our brochures with the regulations for the water and species you intend to fish and go wet a line.
I recommend stopping at Manitou Lake. This is a perfect place to take the whole family. There is an entrance fee to get into the lake, but on the plus side it has picnic tables and restrooms. The lake is just north of Woodland Park and it’s perfect for short afternoon trips.
North and South Catamount Reservoirs are not far away either. They boast some beautiful cutthroat trout and big mackinaw, if you know how to catch them.
Here’s where your fishing regulation book comes in handy. North Catamount is fly and lure only. No live bait. And it also has one of the prettiest views in the county.
Skaguay Reservoir is a bit of a drive for some, but I always hear people rave about it. It has Northern Pike, rainbow trout, brown trout and Snake River cutthroat. It’s a great place to go if you’re looking to get out of cell coverage and unplug.
For you athletic anglers, head west up to the South Slope Recreation Area to Mason Reservoir. You will need to get a permit from the city of Colorado Springs beforehand, as the number of visitors is limited per day as well as are the days of access. All that work is worth it. This place is one of the gems of the Front Range.
Prepare for the hunt
Hunting licenses are starting to show up in mailboxes and leftover licenses went on sale Aug. 6. That means one thing: hunting season will be here soon.
Preparing now will help you be successful as you chase the elusive wild game this fall.
One of the most overlooked aspects of hunting is getting in physical condition to hunt. The more physically prepared you are, the better you will be able to hike up the mountains and down into the canyons where game like to hide. Being in great shape will also pay dividends if you harvest, because that’s when the real work begins.
So take that new bow out, or grab your trusty rifle and get out and shoot targets. Make sure everything is sighted in properly. This kind of preparation not only increases your chance of success, it is the ethical thing to do. You can’t be too tired to track down an animal you shoot.
Also, like everything else in life, practice makes perfect. Once you have your sights dialed in, make sure and practice “field reality” shots. Take the rifle off the bench and practice shooting standing, kneeling or using a tree for support. Practice shooting your bow both uphill and downhill.
Then I have three more words of advice: scout, scout and scout.
The “Hunting Atlas” on the CPW website is an awesome tool with tons of options. Or you can use your computer and GPS software. Once you have a general area in mind, go out and put the old boots to ground. There really is no substitute for getting out into an area and seeing what kind of terrain, habitat and animal sign there is.
Again, this will help you get in shape for the fall when the season opens.
Oh, the Possibilities
Even if you don’t hunt or fish, there are still a myriad of ways to enjoy nature.
My suggestions include:
Take your camera for a walk in the woods.
Visit the “Wildlife Viewing” page on our website then grab your binoculars and see what you can find. CPW also offers free brochures for identifying birds and other animals.
Hit the “Trail Opportunities” page, or load the Colorado Trail Explorer (COTREX) app on your phone and go discover a new trail.
Use the CPW website for great information on places to slip a canoe into a lake, float a river or ride an ATV.
These are just a few of the nearly infinite ways you can engage with the outdoors. While you can see wildlife any time of the year, there truly is something special about summer and the ability to access places that are much less hospitable during the colder months.
Whatever you choose to do, be safe, enjoy the beauty around us, and try to leave it better than you found it. Hope to see you out there!
As always, thank you for helping me care for the fantastic wildlife around us, and don’t hesitate to contact me with any concerns, comments, or questions at 227-5281.
Tim Kroening holds a degree in wildlife biology from Colorado State University. He works as a district wildlife manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife in Teller County.