Wild About Teller: Please keep an eye — and a leash — on your dog
As Teller County residents, we have the privilege of enjoying the great outdoors in our backyards. I have heard stories of all kinds of wildlife walking or flying through backyards and neat encounters on hiking trails.
But with this great privilege comes great responsibility, especially for those of us who have pets. I can’t stress enough how important it is for dog owners to avoid conflicts with wildlife.
All too often, I receive phone calls of dogs chasing wildlife through fields, across subdivisions or near hiking trails. Colorado law takes the problem of dogs harassing wildlife quite seriously. So do I.
You may ask why. Consider what happens when a dog chases or harasses wildlife. The animal usually runs. Deer view dogs as predators, like their canine cousins the coyote and wolf. In confrontations between dogs and deer, instincts of both animals take over. Deer will panic and run wild to escape.
Dogs are often able to catch wildlife. However, they do not have the knowledge or experience to effectively kill wildlife. We’ve seen this repeatedly. Dogs basically torture deer to death, chewing their ears, faces and hind ends. This is a gruesome death no one wants to see.
Even when dogs don’t catch the wildlife, the chase can kill them. In winter, running causes wildlife to burn important calories they need to survive in the cold and snow. During winter, deer and elk can go into starvation mode as they hang on until spring. Being chased several miles in snow can exhaust an animal, tipping the odds against it.
When they run from predators, deer often get tangled in fences or other obstacles, causing broken legs, impaling them or causing other life-threatening and painful injuries. In those cases, I’m called in to end the animal’s suffering by humanely euthanizing it.
Dogs can die if a buck turns on it, stomps it or gores it with its antlers. This is especially true during the fall rut and when does have newborn fawns.
The worst-case scenario is when a fleeing deer darts into a highway. We’ve all probably seen crippled and dead deer on the side of a road. But do you know that car-deer collisions cost motorists thousands of dollars in insurance claims and can leave the motorists seriously injured or dead, as well?
It is your responsibility, as the owner or person in control of the dog, to control your dog. Taking a few precautions can prevent any conflicts. Here are a few tips:
• When going on a walk or hike, keeping your dog on a leash will minimize chances for conflict and will keep the dog from chasing wildlife when their instincts kick in.
• Before letting your dog out of the house, check for wildlife in the yard. This will minimize the chances of conflicts. Turn on a yard or porch light, go out and make some noise so wildlife knows a person is around. Besides protecting deer, this will also protect small dogs if coyotes, fox or bobcats are lurking about.
• If wildlife is in or near the yard with young, please avoid the area. It can be as simple as placing a leash on the dog and taking them out the front door instead or the back. Or load them in a car and drive to a park or open space. Mothers with young can be aggressive towards dogs, which they see as predators. Numerous dogs have been injured in Teller County due to this reason.
• Don’t be tricked into a false sense of security because you have a fenced-in yard. Fences rarely keep wildlife out. So please check the yard even if there is a fence.
• If you have an outdoor dog, CPW recommends a completely enclosed area for the dog. This means fencing, or a structure, protecting all sides and a covered top. A motion detecting light on the perimeter is also a good idea. Even large dogs can be an easy target for a mountain lion or pack of coyotes. And you’d be surprised how easily they climb fences.
It is illegal for a dog to harass wildlife and fines can run $276.50. In extreme cases, a wildlife officer or other law enforcement officer may capture or kill a dog found harassing wildlife and not under the direct control of a person.
Want to report a dog chasing wildlife?
Take video or photos so the dog can be identified. Keep a watchful eye for where they go and if the dog returns to a home. A good description of the dog is very helpful if there is no video or photos. Then call the Teller County Sheriff’s Office at 687-9652 or Colorado State Patrol at 544-2424 and describe in as much detail as possible the dog chasing wildlife.
Tim Kroening graduated from Colorado State University with a degree in wildlife biology. He works as a District Wildlife Manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife in Teller County. With general questions about Colorado Parks and Wildlife, contact Tim at 227-5281.