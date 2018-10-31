Wild About Teller: Moose are on the loose across the county
It may be hard to believe, but moose were rarely seen in Colorado as recently as 20 years ago.
Today, the state’s moose population is thriving. Dozens have found their way to Teller County where they are carving out their own territories and, in the process, enriching our lives.
Their presence also creates a challenge because they are so powerful and unafraid of humans.
So, how did moose end up in Colorado? Historic records dating to the 1850s indicate small numbers of moose wandered northern Colorado, but had disappeared by the early 20th century. They were reintroduced in 1978 when a dozen Shirah moose from Utah were transplanted to Colorado’s North Park region near Walden. In 1979, another dozen from Wyoming were released in the same region. Before long, North Park’s moose population was doing so well that some were moved to the upper Rio Grande drainage and the Grand Mesa. In 1991 and 1992, about 100 more moose were transplanted into southern Colorado.
Over the last several years, the moose population in Teller County has grown. The only place I do not have a sighting report is from the southwest corner of the county. No formal inventories have been conducted, but we estimate the population to be about 45-55 moose in Teller County.
How are they getting here? One cow moose, wearing a radio collar, migrated from the Fairplay area. It wandered through Hartsel, up and over Wilkerson Pass and through Lake George before ending up on the south side of Pikes Peak.
She stayed a few months before moving around the east face, almost to Manitou Springs. Then she moved back to the south side of the peak. It was a long journey and I am not sure why she moved so far. Maybe she could not find the right bull.
With the start of hunting season, it’s a good time to remind everyone that we have moose as well as elk and deer. Every year in Colorado, moose are mistaken for elk and shot by hunters. This should never happen. Moose and elk look very different. In most cases, hunters simply are not paying attention.
It has even happened right here in our backyard. A couple of years ago, a moose was shot and left north of Divide. If you have any information on this incident, please call me.
If a mistake is made, the best thing to do is to contact Colorado Parks and Wildlife immediately. If it is after hours, call the Sheriff’s office and they will get in touch with a wildlife officer.
It underscores the importance of hunters being absolutely certain of their target before firing. It can be a costly mistake as fines for shooting a moose can exceed $10,000.
Here’s a quick refresher on identifying moose:
Size: Moose are the state’s largest big game animal with adults weighing 800 to 1,200 pounds. Bulls stand up to 6 feet at the shoulder.
Coloring: Their rumps are brown, not white or cream colored as found on deer, elk and pronghorn. Their body hair is grizzled dark brown, appearing black at a distance, and they have white hair on the inside of their legs. Their thick coat enables them to stay warm in the coldest winters.
Shape: Their long head, overhanging snout and a pendulant flap of skin of varying sizes hanging from their throat (“bell”) give moose an unmistakable silhouette when observed in the wild. The bell varies in size and is much larger on bulls. Moose have long legs that make them look awkward and clumsy.
Antlers: Bull moose grow flattened, palmate antlers with points around the edge, reaching up to 5 feet wide in larger and older bulls. These antlers are shed in early winter and re-grown each year. Yearling bulls sport small spikes or small plates, with antlers increasing in size as the bulls mature.
If you encounter a moose:
Please keep your distance when viewing these majestic creatures. While they appear awkward, they are not. Moose can move with tremendous speed. And moose can be temperamental — especially cows with calves and bulls during the rut.
Watch their ears. A moose will pin its ears back before it charges.
If you are charged by a moose, run! Place something between you and the moose like a tree or boulder. Bear spray can be used as well.
Tim Kroening graduated from Colorado State University with a degree in wildlife biology. He works as a District Wildlife Manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife in Teller County. With general questions about Colorado Parks and Wildlife, contact Tim at 227-5281.