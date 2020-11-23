Unable to play its annual live Christmas concert, the Woodland Park Wind Symphony will play online during the holidays.
Watch the virtual concert online now at woodlandparkwindsmphony.com by clicking on the “Virtual Concert” button on the home page.
The symphony also sponsors the Dan Makris Holiday Outdoor Decorating Contest, along with the Lighter Side of Christmas Season, a nonprofit organization that sponsors the Christmas parade. The parade won’t be held due to the pandemic.
A map of homes entered in the decorating contest will be available on the symphony’s website the week of Dec. 4. Contest winners will be posted Dec. 16.
Register online by Nov. 30. For more information on the decorating contest, and for entry forms, visit the symphony’s website.