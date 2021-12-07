During my five years of writing this column, I have shared stories about my parents and children, and of the adventures I have shared with my wife, Peggy.
I have been blessed in so many ways, but none of these blessings compare to the joy Peggy has brought to our 42-year marriage. She is the ultimate partner and, as such, deserves more recognition than a brief mention in an approximate 600-word column.
I met Peg in April 1979 while stationed at Naval Air Station, Pensacola, Fla. We married in October 1980, and during my 23-year Navy career, Peg accompanied me everywhere. During our near 30 years of globetrotting, we raised our children, marveled at the sugar-white beaches of Pensacola, Fla., and crimson sunsets of Okinawa, Japan, and together tasted career success.
Peg is an outstanding wife, mom and soon-to-be grandmother and dedicated cat care coordinator for a local animal rescue. Despite her hectic work schedule, she still manages to shower attention on our black Labradors, Sadie and Moxie, cats, Gypsy and Sasha, and this aging newspaper scribbler. And all of this pales to the hardships we two have had to endure.
For example, after falling lame from muscle damage in my left foot in 2020, Peg nursed me back to health. It took months for me to recover, and I credit her alone for getting me back on my feet. During this period, she alone cared for my ailing mom and special-needs sister, Laurie, driving them to the grocery store, and dental and doctor’s appointments.
On Oct. 25, Peg and I celebrated our 42nd anniversary at a local posh restaurant. Everything went smoothly and a free anniversary dessert concluded a perfect day. Two days later paramedics rushed mom to Memorial Hospital, where doctors amputated the three small gangrene-infected toes on her left foot and restored blood flow to her foot.
While I was meeting with doctors about mom’s condition, Peg performed all associated leg work. She drove Laurie to the hospital, and later, to visit with mom at a local rehab center. Peg did this while juggling her job, sacrificing her own personal wants and needs to get the job done.
As of this writing, mom is still in rehab and we wonder if she will ever come home to the family that loves her or will let herself go. We even spoke to a funeral home representative to prepare for the inevitable. During the meeting, Peg remained strong while I found my emotions crumbling from within. And why wouldn’t I? After all, this is my mom.
Recently, I asked Peg if she ever regretted becoming a part of my family. She replied, “Never! I saw a man and family that needed lots of love and looking after, and decided to give myself the job.”
If any man told me they have the best wife, I wouldn’t believe them. I mean, how would that be possible, when I alone have the world’s best wife?
In conclusion, I need Peg more than she needs me. Because of her, every day is Christmas. Truly, she is a gift from above.
William J. Dagendesh is an author, writer and retired U.S. Navy photojournalist and editor. He has lived in southern Colorado 22 years. Contact William with comments or ideas for his column at nutmeg120395@yahoo.com.