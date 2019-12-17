Fall has come and gone and in classic Colorado fashion, the weather was a bit wacky.
As I think of fall, I think of pickup trucks loaded with ATV’s and enough orange to make you think the Broncos are playing a home game in the mountains. And everything is flavored “pumpkin spice,” much to my wife’s delight!
Of course, the colors we’re seeing are not Broncos orange but hunter orange. It’s hunting season and, to me, that has always been synonymous with fall.
I grew up hunting. It has always been a part of my life. It’s a fall tradition and part of my family heritage.
I’d like to explore a little of the history of hunting in Colorado, why we hunt today and explain how Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers and biologists determine how many hunting licenses to issue for each species and in what parts of the state.
The first reason people hunt has a scientific answer. Back when America was being settled, people hunted mainly for food and fur. As the population expanded, the increased demand for wildlife led to many species becoming extirpated (extinct in a specific location), endangered, or actually extinct, such as Colorado’s Yellowfin cutthroat trout.
Starting in the late 19th century, values began shifting from exploitation to conservation. Conservation is the “wise use” of a resource. People became concerned with the dwindling numbers and the looming loss of wildlife. As a result, a moratorium was placed on hunting and fishing for most species to allow them to recover.
This period without hunting worked extremely well and most populations began to recover to healthy populations within a few decades. Colorado also took proactive steps to restore wildlife by reintroducing extirpated species, such as the mountain goat, lynx, greenback cutthroat trout, blackfooted ferret, bighorn sheep and moose.
As populations grew, biologists and wildlife managers shifted from recovery mode to stabilization mode. And that brings us to an important concept with any wildlife resource: determining the “carrying capacity” of the landscape.
Carrying capacity is the number of animals the habitat can support throughout the year. Our wildlife biologists are constantly counting big game herds and assessing whether there is enough forage — grasses, forbs, nuts, berries and such — to support them.
This concept of carrying capacity is tied into why we hunt in the fall. Most wildlife have their young in the spring. During spring, plants begin to bloom and there is plenty of water from melting snow. The habitat is at its best during the spring and summer and can support the largest number of wildlife.
However, as fall approaches the grass begins to die, creeks dwindle and soon winter will blanket everything with snow. During fall and winter, the habitat can support the least amount of animals. We hunt in early fall to remove the excess wildlife that the habitat wouldn’t be able to support.
Biologists and wildlife managers use the best scientific data and their extensive knowledge of the habitat to set goals and objectives for wildlife populations. The primary tool they use to balance the wildlife against the habitat is hunting.
Long hours go into the decision of how many hunting licenses should be issued for each species in each area of the state. It’s how wildlife professionals attempt to avoid habitat destruction from overgrazing, wildlife conflicts such as crop damage, vehicle collisions and disease outbreak, while also maintaining healthy, reproducing herds.
We don’t want wildlife to starve to death because we’ve allowed them to multiply unchecked and overrun the landscape, leaving nothing to eat during the depths of winter.
While everyone may not want to participate in hunting, it remains the best scientific way to manage wildlife populations and has helped actively conserve wildlife for the last century.
Some numbers may help put this perspective:
• After nearly being extirpated from Colorado in the early 1900s, mule deer populations have rebounded to over 400,000.
• Elk populations, bolstered by introductions from Wyoming, now stand over 280,000 – more than any other state in the U.S.
• Pronghorn, those speedy mammals of the prairies, went from about 15,000 animals to over 65,000 today.
• Hundreds of endangered black-footed ferrets have been released in Colorado and their population has been growing.
• Lynx were successfully reintroduced in Colorado and they have expanded across the high country.
• Moose were reintroduced in 1978 and there are well-established populations all over the state.
All of these animals are managed and funded by hunting and associated licenses.
As always, thank you for helping me care for the fantastic wildlife around us.
Tim Kroening holds a degree in wildlife biology from Colorado State University. He works as a district wildlife manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife in Teller County. Contact Tim at 227-5281.