The concept of meritocracy seems to have fallen out of favor in political and academic circles, with large corporations, to their detriment, joining in the criticism. At a local level, however, our society still largely values the concept. Critics of meritocracy have resorted to the glorification of victimhood, resulting in a surge in the adoption of victim identities and the increased staffing of many of our largest institutions with inept bureaucrats.

We generally use the term meritocracy in the context of decision-making authority in an organization. It means that, ideally, the best performers would be promoted to positions of greater responsibility. Meritocracy is a natural hierarchy, innate to the human experience; its precepts are coded into our DNA.

Many people bristle at the word meritocracy because they conjure an image of a world in which only the best performer has any value and everyone else is devalued—one winner and many losers. This view would naturally make one skeptical about meritocracy’s benefits. When viewed through a narrow lens, the idea of meritocracy becomes unpalatable to those who believe that there are many in society who can’t improve their performance to a competitive level, so they come up with a new mechanism to increase status. They create an artificial hierarchy. Artificial hierarchies are based on identity—things like seniority, relational status (nepotism), bribery (crony capitalism), or victim status (real or imagined).

Because they lower the standard of performance, artificial hierarchies debase everybody. The high performers are punished for lacking whatever superficial characteristic is assigned as the most important metric of the artificial hierarchy. The lower performers are demeaned because the system reinforces the message that they are incapable of improving their performance and that their only value is derived from some superficial characteristic.

Over time, artificial hierarchies degrade the entire society because, as the bar lowers, production decreases, quality diminishes, and the aspirational drive to achieve is suppressed.

In a meritocracy, performance is the primary status differentiator. That may or may not sound fair, but regardless of how it sounds, meritocracy benefits all of society. Everyone who earnestly and generously participates in a meritocracy is valued. A meritocracy ultimately elevates the entire population and is a powerful tool for lifting people out of disadvantaged conditions.

The only way to raise society’s standards of performance, production, and quality is to create an environment that rewards competence. Such an environment inspires us to be better today than we were yesterday. Meritocracy encourages all of us to strive for improvement, while artificial, identity-based hierarchies promote a victim mentality that breeds envy and apathy.

Meritocracy creates a place in society for everyone who wants to participate. Because lowering our standards is how we send our communities into a downward spiral of reduced performance and diminished character, we owe it to society to promote meritocracy. We owe it to those working within our institutions (either governmental, academic, or corporate), and we owe it to those whom those institutions serve.

Norm Mitchell is a retired Marine, author, and nature lover who enjoys exploring the wilds of Colorado.