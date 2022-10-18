As fall approaches, our family goes through the annual, almost ritualistic process of dusting off our vintage ski equipment (thank you, Goodwill!) and we begin to think about driving a couple hours to go to our favorite ski hill.
This is always a time of excitement. And it should be. The thought of skiing down perfectly groomed trails, gliding past proud trees not unlike those that surround our own community and “eating out of our pockets” — a term my family uses to describe how we eat in these tourist towns by avoiding the expensive restaurant prices.
The tourist towns themselves seem flawless from the outside. The snow lies in neat white patches, the buildings always seem freshly painted and the rust covered signs are perfect — if not too perfect.
However, we all know that these places, particularly in their off-season, are largely full of empty homes with streets crawling mostly with construction workers, repairmen and others running around after being sent, often, from far away. During the winter, the communities are friendly enough, but full of strangers that came lately and will probably leave even sooner.
Let me compare that to the real communities that exist in Teller County. What our brethren tourist towns call shoulder season, we just call fall. Or maybe autumn, depending on where you came from. As the tourist towns emptied out, our parks filled up with eager children ready to play soccer at Meadow Wood, led by their heroic volunteer coaches. Our middle school is packed with girls, including my sister, playing volleyball and looking for their next win. My brother and others on the football team listen to Coach Drummond as they navigate another football season.
Veterans have poured through Woodland Park with their rumbly motors heading toward Cripple Creek and teachers have begun doing what they love all over again as they welcome new faces and greet familiar ones.
It’s not that Colorado’s tourist towns are bad.
Without their perfectly piled snow and postcard quality street blocks, people probably wouldn’t come from all over the world to visit what we take for granted. But, if given the choice between a Colorado tourist town and the real Colorado mountain towns of Woodland Park, Divide and Cripple Creek, that choice is easy.
Tourist towns — you are great to visit. But I’m always happy when I come home.
Ruth Wiseman, a Merit Academy freshman, is a Woodland Park native. Please email any questions or column ideas you may have for her to Courier Editor Michelle Karas at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.