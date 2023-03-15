Growing up in Woodland Park, I can’t help but notice one of the more obvious adult attractions that dot our town’s main street. We have no fewer than a half dozen banks. Some that resemble nothing more than humble counters with eager tellers hiding out in our grocery stores to ones that resemble fancy mountain chalets with stacked rock, glass and high ceilings.

When I was very young, I thought the purpose of banks was to give children like myself warm cookies. I would jump in the car whenever my mom or dad said we were going to the bank, and we would head downtown to what was then the newly built People’s Bank, now the Community Bank of Colorado. While my parents rummaged around their purse or pockets to conduct whatever business they had, something I neither understood nor cared about, I would ask most earnestly if I could go get a cookie from the opposite counter, usually with the help of a sibling. Sitting on a nice metal tray just above my eye level sat an entire tray of warm, almost gooey cookies, next to a neat pile of square napkins to clean up the inevitable mess.

This gourmet delight was justification enough in my little mind for banks not only to exist but, in fact, to be a very good thing.

And I remember sometime later when my dad took me to another bank in town so I could open up an account just for me. I handed the teller a small amount of cash I had been hiding under my bed and in exchange got back a smooth white receipt noting my “new balance.” But what I probably found most exciting from this trip was the green plastic piggy bank they gave me for being a new customer.

I loved that piggy bank so much I broke it in less than a month.

As I’ve gotten older, I have come to see that banks have a higher purpose too. What started out as a way to safeguard the trickle of money I occasionally received in the form of a check or twenty dollar bill from my grandparents for doing little more than getting older, has become a series of deposits, both greater and more predictable, as my age and responsibilities have increased.

So, what are the adults doing at all of these banks? Getting through today and planning for tomorrow. And while I still love warm chocolate chip cookies as much now as I did then, planning for my future is something I’m finding more and more valuable every day.

Ruth Wiseman, a Merit Academy freshman, is a Woodland Park native.