Editor’s Note: Introducing a new Courier columnist, Nate Wilson, who was hand-picked by Cord Prettyman to take up a fitness column following Cord’s relocation out of state.
Is there a time to say “no” to exercise? Take it from a personal trainer, the answer is yes!
Here’s how exercise works: In the midst of a workout, we are actually placing stress on our bodies and temporarily lowering our immune systems. Our body and brain respond the stress stimulus and sends nutrients and other cells throughout our bodies so they can recover and grow stronger. Our metabolism may increase, and our body learns to repair itself more quickly if we are in good health.
We are all fairly familiar with this concept: Temporary pain for better gains in the long run. As a gym rat myself, I admit in the past, I have had trouble knowing when say no to exercise and rest. Sometimes in chasing good health, we can become overzealous. I have learned if I am running a fever, feeling a sore throat, have body aches, or I’m downright lethargic and wiped out then I make the executive decision to rest up, eat nutritious food and drink lots of water. In the past, I have pushed myself to work out while having early symptoms of a virus or cold and have paid for it dearly by becoming sicker the next day and prolonging the sickness for much longer than necessary. If our immune system is already down and trying to rest or recover, it doesn’t make sense to lower it more using exercise. However, there is a flipside to exercising during this season.
I’m sure most of us have heard of the precautions that the school districts, businesses and the whole country have been taking to stay safe from viruses. The gyms are now closed as well, and it may seem like an easier decision to stay home and make up an excuse for not exercising. However, in a season where germs run rampant, exercising could serve as one of the best protective factors against nasty viruses and bacteria.
There have been some articles and studies in the past stating that “strenuous” exercise may hurt immune health, however recent studies have debunked that myth.
When scientists studied exercise in the past, they saw that immune cells in the bloodstream would increase up to 10 times — specifically, cells that dealt with infection called “natural killer cells.” After exercise, these same cells would decrease dramatically and be lower than before the exercise started. This could last for several hours. This huge decrease in immune cells concerned researchers and they thought this meant that the immune cells were destroyed or lost. However, researchers from the University of Bath published an article disputing this. The authors state that low numbers of these immune cells in the bloodstream are not because of a lowered immune system, but rather because the immune system is actually primed. The authors of these studies showed that these cells have the ability to leave the bloodstream so that they can help with other parts in the body and that’s why earlier studies did not detect immune cells in the blood. Co-author Dr. James Turner adds, “Clearly, the benefits of exercise, including endurance sports, outweigh any negative effects which people may perceive.”
So, assuming you are in good health and are NOT showing signs of sickness, exercise could be one of the best tools you have against getting sick. Social distancing is one way of protecting ourselves, but in the case that our bodies do come to contact with unwanted microscopic pests, having an immune system that’s prepared to fight may be the best way to ensure safety.
Nate Wilson is a certified personal trainer through NASM and is the owner of Elite Fitness LLC. He is certified for Fitness Nutrition and is a Behavior Change Specialist. Contact Nate at 640-0668 or Natewilson0223@gmail.com.