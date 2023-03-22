The test proctor spelled out my name…B-A-R-N-E-S. I rose from the desk and approached him at the front of the room. The room was tense as it was the annual promotion test for Air Force enlisted members attempting to be promoted to various noncommissioned officer ranks. Enlisted members study for months to prepare for the annual test knowing their next attempt is a very long year away. Soon the voice sounded off with M-I-C-K-E-Y as several of us responded with a melodious M-O-U-S-E. The tense atmosphere relaxed with the sound of some muffled laughter, although I am not sure Staff Sergeant Mickey enjoyed the humor.

Promotions are desired, but often filled with controversy. The moment one person is promoted, indignant co-workers whisper in the shadows that ‘so-and-so’ didn’t really deserve it. Complications erupt as the newly promoted person stretches into their new role sometimes issuing orders to those who were formerly peers. Sitting in that testing room, we all envisioned what our uniforms and duties would look like if we passed the annual exam.

Each year before I would enter the promotion test building, I would pause in the car and read Psalms 75 in my Bible. I refer to this particular Psalm as the Promotion Psalm. As I sat in my vehicle, I would remind myself of verse 6 which states: “For promotion cometh neither from the east, nor the west, nor the south. But, God is the judge: he putteth down one, and setteth up another.” (King James Version) I knew that God is sovereign and if He wanted me to be a higher rank then He would open the door for it to be possible. Of course, I had to put forth effort and be excellent in my work and test preparation. God doesn’t reward those who have not sown the seeds of effort.

Sometimes we would find ways to improve our testing skills. A chief master sergeant once volunteered to teach those in our unit some test taking skills. He carefully steered clear of any specific Air Force material as it is strictly forbidden to have group study for promotion tests. He taught us to not over think the test, how to block distracting thoughts while in the testing room and techniques for relaxing from the very start of the test taking. The relaxation techniques intrigued me. To relax he instructed us to take deep breaths and picture a candle in a breezy room. We were to think of the lit candle with the flame dancing in all directions. As we envisioned the wind dying down, we were to imagine the fire settling to become a finely sculptured flame. Once the candle became calm, the chief said we were ready to take the test.

On one particular day I was scheduled to test at the same time as a close friend. I sat a few rows behind him and watched in fascination as he closed his eyes and deeply inhaled. Having sat through the same test taking class, I suspected he was thinking about a candle in a windy room. With a glint in my eye, I waited a few moments and then made the brisk sound a child would make blowing out candles on a birthday cake. I had blown out his imaginary candle causing him to slightly lose composure and look back at me with an ‘I’m gonna get you for that’ facial expression. We later would laugh about the mild horseplay.

Most importantly, I tried to keep the perspective through my career that if Jesus Christ is my Lord, then whether I was promoted rested with Him. The stripes a person wears on their arm can certainly suggest levels of success they have experienced in their military career. However, in the economy of heaven there may be some ‘three stripers’ you encounter who are 4-star generals in God’s army. True success isn’t found waiting on promotion test results, but is found in time spent on your knees in prayer and a life lived in faithfulness to God.

Tony “T-Bar” Barnes is a 28-year veteran of the Marine Corps and Air Force. He is also retired from the Department of Veteran Affairs and can be reached at tbarnugget@yahoo.com