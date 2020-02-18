Woodland Park Senior Organization (Club) was formed in 1973 to bring seniors ages 50 and over together in Teller and adjoining counties to promote the well-being of seniors. The 2019 statistics show that there are 4,553 seniors living in Teller County. Providing opportunities for these folks to stay active and involved is critical towards their well-being. More than 800 of these seniors live in Woodland Park, and 182 Woodland Park seniors live alone.
The Golden Bridge Network, comprised of 12 Teller County organizations that answer the needs of these folks, aims to improve the quality of life of seniors in Teller County. As a member of the GBN, the Woodland Park Senior Organization maintains a senior center to provide a gathering place for the many activities and services provided. The Woodland Park Senior Organization is recognized by the IRS as a 501©3 nonprofit organization. Donations are tax deductible; remember us in your gift giving and estate planning. Your donation makes our programs stronger and your participation is welcome. Individual annual dues are only $30. Business and supporting memberships to keep us strong.
The Senior Center is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Regularly scheduled activities include exercise classes, Tai Chi, bridge, morning coffee and treats, dominos, quilting, knitting, outings to area attractions, bingo and other activities as requested. Lunch is served every day, including a special catered lunch once a month. Books and movies are available for loan. Several special community-wide events are held throughout the year, including a chili cook-off, holiday bazaar, summer yard sale, several Saturday pancake breakfasts and a spring high tea. The Senior Center has no paid staff; all activities are the product of member volunteers. During the 2019 calendar year, senior center members logged more than 4,900 hours of volunteer time.
Over the past year, the Woodland Park Senior Organization has partnered closely with Teller Senior Coalition to expand their ability to provide trips to area attractions. Two trips per month are now possible due to this partnership. The seniors have been to Cripple Creek to attend plays at the Butte Theater, as well as to view the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall. They have enjoyed several trips to the Air Force planetarium for shows, and bowling and miniature golf have been favorite outings, as well as a trip to the Pueblo River Walk. These trips would not have been possible without transportation provided by Teller Coalition, which has also made it possible to continue the senior center’s low-cost lunch program for the community. Without the Coalition driving to Colorado Springs to pick up the Silver Key meals, this service would be impossible to continue.
The WP Senior Organization also partnered with the Holiday Home Tour this year to provide a rest stop for folks on tour. This partnership enabled the organization to showcase the center to more of the general public, many of whom did not even know about the senior center. An additional community partnership has been with Empowering Independence, who have been cooking the Friday soup lunches for the center as well as helping serve and clean up after lunch one day each week. These community partnerships demonstrate how belonging to the Golden Bridge Network has strengthened the WP Senior Organization’s community commitment. The result at the center is a more robust program that is reaching more of our seniors and a happy involved membership that continues to grow.
To find out more, visit the Woodland Park Senior Organization at woodlandparkseniors.com. Drop-ins are also welcome at the facility, 321 N. Pine St., Woodland Park. Call 719-687-3877 with questions.
A Woodland Park resident since retiring here in 2010, Rose Banzhaf is the Woodland Park Senior Organization president and Golden Bridge Network treasurer. She loves being outdoors skiing, hiking and backpacking. Other places in the area where you will find her include helping with outdoor classes at the area elementary schools, leading hikes at Mueller State Park and helping folks with their tax preparation at the library and Church of the Nazarene.
The Golden Bridge Network bridges seniors and services through enhanced communication and process improvement in Teller County and the neighboring communities. To learn more, visit the Golden Bridge Network Facebook page.