Take 1, by Rodney Noel Saunders
Andrew Wommack of Charis says that with the numbers they have at Charis and its supporters they should take over Woodland Park — and dominate Teller County — and should start with taking over the school board, because the — because the school board election can be won with just a 100 voters. He wants Christians elected so they can use their influence to control all policies in the “correct” believers way. And he says Democrats are turning out “ungodly” legislation with a “gay” governor and control of both state senate and house —dismissing and ignoring how many of those Democrats are professing Christians.
Now he says this though there are at least 17 other churches in Woodland, and at least another seven in the county. I can assure everyone that not all the Christians of those churches support him or Charis, and a likely majority of them would oppose his ideas of what are the best policies for the town and county. So, saying he wants Christians elected can only possibly mean he wants what he thinks are “real” Christians — i.e. Charis ones.
He wants the school board taken over so that “explicit curriculum teaching how to have homosexual sex” (his words) can be removed from textbooks, as he strongly opposes all LGBTQ+ persons and their love of each other. That no such explicit teaching exists in the Woodland Park School District doesn’t matter. Facts rarely matter when power and control is the actual goal. I sure wouldn’t want my children or grandchildren being taught his extremely narrow view of Christianity in the public schools — would you?
He wants to “take back the country,” meaning take it back to what he claims are the Founders principles (like treating African-Americans as three-fifths of a person? Like women with no right to vote or be elected? Like only white male property owners with any political rights? Like no standing army? Like the Senate and House as co-equal branches of the government? Like “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof…”?), though he wants to control everything of government through establishing his concept of what it means to be Christian as he alone defines it.
I told (former Woodand Park city manager) David Buttery when Charis appeared on the scene that he and the people of the town and county would one day be sorry they ever helped it to exist as it does. I think it is a cult-like group, and cult-like groups want to control everything they can.
He (Wommack) owns Charis. He and his wife make all the decisions for Charis, and receive huge salaries for doing so, because his emphasis on people giving him money is primary. There is no board of directors that provides any outside supervisory role, or to which he really answers. These are the very hallmarks of a cult-like group, and I spent 15 years in campus ministry dealing with such. Often the results were very problematic because of how they treat people.
And now he (Wommack) wants to “take over” the town, the county and the school board, and has openly said so. This means that every candidate for any elected position for any of these governmental institutions must be asked if they are connected to or supportive of Wommack of Charis, or at least discovered if they are, and voted against to prevent him and Charis from taking control of our public service institutions. Charis is NOT about public service, it is about service to Wommack and its own institution only. Anyone want their taxes going to support him and Charis? Stand up, speak out — stop this now and forever!
Rodney Noel Saunders is a United Methodist pastor, retired, of Florissant
• • •
Take 2, by Richard Harris
On, April 23 a Citizen’s Academy was held on the campus of Charis Bible College. It was an event open to the public, not just Charis students. At the event, Andrew Wommack, founder Truth & Liberty Coalition, encouraged attendees to become more engaged in their local communities.
Retired Rev. Rodney Noel Saunders blasts Andrew Wommack for the very things that Jesus commissioned His Church to do in Matthew 28:19-20a, “Go therefore and teach all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost. [20a] Teaching them to observe all things whatsoever I have commanded you.”
One of the things Jesus commanded his followers is to be “salt and light.” This means, among other things, that we are called to live out our faith by engaging all parts of human society with biblical truth. This includes government. For too long, Christians have been taught to draw back and not get involved. They have been wrongly told that “religion is a private matter” and “you have no business in politics.” Our society has suffered greatly as a result.
For Christian disciples to obey Christ, they must allow the Bible to govern not just their prayer life, but their citizenship as well. We are not called to conform to culture, but to change it for good. Exhorting Christians to get involved in government can only be considered cult-like if the majority culture has moved so far from its biblical roots that it no longer recognizes the Judeo-Christian values upon which our country was founded.
Rev. Saunders letter (above) contains a litany of false statements, both about American history and Andrew Wommack. Our forefathers may not have perfectly followed the Bible, but by consensus, they chose to found this nation on biblical truths. What they accomplished was a quantum leap forward for all of humanity, and we must remember that the Bible was the source of their endeavor. The world changing idea that “all men are created equal and endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights…” is rooted directly in Scripture. In contrast, the class warfare, immorality and violations of sacred liberties that are being embraced by so many today are evil and contrary to Scripture.
Christians today increasingly understand that what is written in Galatians 3:28 needs to be a reality in our assemblies: “There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither bond or free, there is neither male nor female: for you are all one in Christ Jesus.” However, we also understand that this ideal will become reality not by the Marxist methods being advanced under the misleading label of “social justice,” but by individuals living and sharing the truths of God’s word in a free society.
During the community event, while Mr. Wommack said, “We ought to [be able to] take over Woodland Park,” his comment was part of a recognition that followers of Christ have neglected the arena of government and that believers everywhere need to get involved and take responsibility for the welfare of their own communities.
Richard Harris is executive director, Truth & Liberty Coalition, Woodland Park