Effort to ‘take over’ not Christian, tolerant
I’d like to respond to Mr. Richard Harris’ “take” in The Courier (May 12 “What’s Your Take On ...?”) and how he inaccurately responded to Mr. Rodney Saunders, the retired minister.
I’ll start by clarifying that Mr. Harris, the Truth and Liberty Coalition, Andrew Wommack and Charis Bible College are all one entity. The T&LC is a specific entity developed and operated by Charis. While Harris doesn’t hide this fact, he’s not stating the relationship clearly that Wommack is the top leader for the entire organization with full authorities and no accountabilities to a board of directors.
On to his positional statements. Harris accused Saunders of “a litany of false statements” without naming a single one except perhaps his reference to the Founding Fathers’ intentions. Saunders declarations are not false, but are a commonly held approach to our Founding Fathers. I’m pretty sure the Founding Fathers did NOT base the nation on biblical truths with the Bible as their source of truth, as Harris states as if it were an unquestioned fact.
Most historians have denied the claim that the Founding Fathers based our Constitution on the Bible. Harris’ belief is common at Charis and their right to believe, but it is not accepted as common truth, nor has any documentation been produced to support the claim. His is a theoretical frame of reference for the basis of the Founding Fathers’ writings and rationales for the founding documents.
As far as the WPSD needing to be “taken over” because of explicitly taught homesexual curriculum, this is not true. Teaching tolerance is not the same as teaching a lifestyle. Get educated before judging — how’s that for an intelligent way to move forward?
Harris claims Jesus taught us to “take over” as Christians. I used to be one of the Christians passing out tracks and testifying, always with love in my heart. I have since learned that pushing my belief on others through government, force, power, or fear is not only wrong — it’s anti-Christian. Jesus did say go to “all peoples,” and “teach them” or “train them,” not take over governments and communities. “Render unto Caesar” and all…. I went to a private Christian college in a town that had been taken over by the school. While I was on the “right side” and a student, I saw the harm brought to the town and caution all citizens and elected officials to be wary of Charis creeping into the decision-making bodies in our town, forcing their version of Christianity on everyone (despite their genuine belief this is the right thing to do).
I won’t bother to respond to Harris obvious bias and wrongheaded belief that social justice is a Marxist method.
I will say this: If Charis, Womack, and Harris want to infiltrate city and county government and other decision-making bodies like school boards, they MUST declare their true status, relinquish tax-free status, and start to pay for all that influence, government and local services they are utilizing without paying a dime — and intentionally so. I understand that dorms went by the wayside when Charis learned it would be a taxable property. Want influence? Pay your fair share to support our community, then perhaps Charis has a right to put their thumb on the scale.
Trina Hoefling, Florissant