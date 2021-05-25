Readers, we want your input.
We kicked this feature off in the May 12 Courier with a political discussion, ”Who should serve in local government?”
Last week, after running a response to that piece, no one took the bait on the “lighter” topic that was suggested: Your go-to hiking trail in Teller County.
What issue/topic/take of yours would you like to talk about next in this space?
Here are a couple of suggestions from Florissant reader Tom Lowman:
1. “Speeds on Highway 24, particularly the stretch between Woodland Park and Lake George. Folks drive too fast, pass on blind curves and tailgate when fellow motorists refuse to speed. There is also a resident elk herd that migrates across 24 regularly about two miles west of Divide. Visitors to Teller County should visit to get away from the stress and rush of El Paso County, not bring it with them.”
2. “Lack of quality, consistent food in Woodland Park restaurants. Having visited small towns of similar size (or smaller), it escapes me why Woodland Park seems unable to produce good eating establishments.”
Do any of those topics spark your interest? Please send submissions, (300-word limit) to Courier Editor Michelle Karas at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com. Submissions may be edited.