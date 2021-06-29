Editor’s note: Cripple Creek resident Mark Sievers offers the below topic of discussion, which he says has been “simmering for a couple of years now.” To submit a response to the below or your opinion on a new topic, email Editor Michelle Karas: michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.
Should the public be searched as a condition of entering Teller County public offices?
The Fourth Amendment, as Sheriff Jason Miksell recently reminded Teller county residents, prohibits warrantless searches and seizures. Yet, as a condition of entering and doing business with the Teller County Clerk, Assessor and Treasurer in the courthouse, citizens must first submit to a warrantless search of their persons and property by a uniformed sheriff’s deputy. Why?
Are elected officials and their employees afraid of the public they claim to serve? Is the public in Telller County so dangerous that public officials must protected by armed guards and airport-like screening to prevent a terrorist attack?
The courthouse is not the sheriff’s house or a jail. It is an historic public building managed by the County Commissioners and has been open to the public for more than a century without incident. This is more security than is afforded to our children in public schools, and more security than is present in any other county offices. Why should public officials and employees in the courthouse be afforded a greater level of security and subject the public to arguably unconstitutional warrantless searches as a condition of entering a public building?
Also, the First Amendment protects the right of the public to petition government. Isn’t a warrantless search a violation of the First Amendment by placing conditions on the public to petition and speak with their elected officials?
Mark Sievers, Cripple Creek