Editor’s note: Cripple Creek resident Mark Sievers proposed a topic in the June 30 Courier: ”What’s Your Take On ... The public being searched upon entering county facilities?” When no one responded to his topic, Sievers provided his take, below.
End public searches in the courthouse
Teller County is not Afghanistan.
People coming to the courthouse to buy license plates, register to vote, search property records, ask about assessments, pay their taxes, or just admire their historic courthouse are not the dire threat to public safety that justifies a mandatory search by armed guards and a metal detector.
The metal detector and mandatory searches of the public should be eliminated from the Teller County Courthouse for at least three reasons:
First, a blanket search of the public is unconstitutional. It violates the 4th Amendment’s prohibition on warrantless searches. It also places a constraint on the public’s 1st Amendment right to petition government by requiring the public to give up their right to be free from warrantless searches as a condition of interacting with government officials. Public officials should take their oath to defend the Constitution seriously by ending warrantless searches in the courthouse.
Second, it sends an absolutely negative message to the public. It says the public is dangerous and not welcome in their own public building. Public servants should seek to welcome and serve the public not hide from them behind uniformed, armed guards in body armor. Armed guards searching the public only promotes a general climate of public fear and mistrust. If the courthouse is so dangerous that armed guards and a mandatory individual search is necessary, why then does the public not have the right to exercise their individual 2nd Amendment right to “keep and bear arms” to protect themselves in such an obviously dangerous venue?
More important, however, is that if public officials are so afraid of the public that they believe they must be protected by armed guards, then it’s time they looked for another job. Sure, they may have to deal with difficult people, but that just comes with being a public servant. It’s not an excuse to search everyone as if they could be a terrorist.
Third, there were no public hearings held to objectively consider whether there really is a threat to public safety posed by open public access and whether blanket searches with a metal detector and armed guards is the least intrusive method of providing security. There was no public consideration of alternatives, like installation of panic buttons behind the counters, locked offices, putting the metal detector on the 2nd floor next to the courtrooms, holding video hearings (like everyone else has done in the COVID age), or moving the courtrooms to the county jail. The decision to require wholesale searches of the public was made in secret without public input, consideration or record.
Does a metal detector with armed guards actually makes the public safer? The courthouse has been open to the public for more than a century without incident, except when a Sheriff’s deputy manning the metal detector shot himself in the leg. Studies of courtroom violence conclude that guns in courtrooms are often taken away from the law enforcement personnel guarding courtrooms or brought in by court employees.
Buying license plates or paying your property taxes in Teller County should not be like going through a TSA security check.
Mark Sievers, Cripple Creek