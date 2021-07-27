Editor’s note: Divide resident Maude Williams proposed the below topic. To submit a response to this topic or voice your opinion on a new one, email Editor Michelle Karas: michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.
People need to check their car’s headlights and brakelights more regularly.
If you live alone, unless you’re backing into a reflection, you can’t tell when your brake lights are out. You need someone else to check for you while you step on the brake. Same thing goes with headlights.
I’ve noticed a lot of drivers are missing headlights, especially on the stretch of Highway 24 that runs through Divide. I’ve learned this is because they are driving older-model cars and are charging their cell phones on the cigarette lighters and it blows a fuse. Newer cars don’t have the cigarette lighters, so it doesn’t happen to them.
You don’t know your headlight’s out until one dark night the other one goes out, and there you are, left in the dark. (Haha, no pun intended).
It’s not just old folks this is happening to.
And people don’t realize if you go to a car-parts store or Walmart and buy a headlight bulb, they will install it for you. It’s no big hairy deal. You don’t have to go the the dealership and pay $35 an hour for them to do it.
Maude Williams, Divide