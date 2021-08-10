Editor’s note: Divide resident Maude Williams proposed this last month (“What’s your take on ... The abundance of headlight and brakelight outages on Highway 24,” July 24 Courier). Below is a response we received from Teller resident Mike Lew. To submit a response to this topic or voice your opinion on a new one, email Editor Michelle Karas: michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.
After reading the opinion about why there are so many outages in headlights and brakelights on
Highway 24, I’d like to add my two cents about it, since I myself have this issue.
The writer stated that the main issue has to do with the fact that many older cars have cigarette lighters to charge the cars, and sometimes they blow fuses, resulting in a dead light. This is completely false. Those two fuses are not connected at all. She also pointed out newer cars don’t have cigarette lighters, but in reality, I don’t know of a single 2021 model that doesn’t have at least ONE.
Although it is important to check your lights, it’s not always a dead bulb. It can be as simple as a fuse, or it could be something more complicated as cut wiring harnesses.
I’d also like to bring up one more reason why a lot of vehicles may be missing lights — running headlights more specifically.
Most trucks and large SUVs from 1990 to even as late as 2020 have this issue. Of course this is most common with GM vehicles — Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac, etc.
How do you fix this? I have this issue on my Chevy Suburban, and I have to occasionally open the light up, take a small wire brush or file and clean the terminals. The reason is because the manufacturer design allows moisture to get into the plugs for the lights which creates corrosion and blocks the electrical signal.
One way to determine whether your turning signal is out on older cars is whether one of the blinkers is faster than normal. If this is the case, one of the lights are out, causing a problem with the relay for the turning signal. Super easy to find out!
Don’t go to a dealership and pay them $100 an hour to literally clean some wires or change a fuse. Also don’t think that every headlight that is out is because people don’t care or don’t know. Sometimes you can’t do anything about it. Headlight or signal light, it doesn’t matter.
Michael Lewis, Florissant