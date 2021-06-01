How many more mass shootings must we endure?
How many more families will be broken? How many children will go to bed without their mothers or fathers, and how many parents without their children, before we address the epidemic of gun violence honestly and boldly, and take some meaningful action?
We allow this to happen again and again and again, and do nothing. We balk at common-sense measures, however modest they are: universal background checks, red flag laws, closing gun show loopholes, banning ghost guns that cannot be traced, and we loudly protest any “threat” to our second amendment rights. But children have a right to feel secure in their classrooms; a trip to the grocery store should be uneventful; returning from work safely should be a given, and a birthday party should be cause for celebration.
About 100 people die by gun violence each day in America. They and their immediate families and friends are not the only victims. As a nation, we suffer from collective trauma. We are advised to locate emergency exits in a movie theater, have little children practice lockdown drills, look over our shoulders in crowded public places, and wake fearful that the morning news will report yet another bloody massacre. This is how we live now. This in part defines our national character, tragically.
I am profoundly saddened by the senseless loss of precious life. Daily, there are unintended tragic deaths: a child finding a loaded gun not carefully secured, a suicide that possibly could have been prevented had there not been a gun readily available, an angry partner in a fit of rage committing the unthinkable, lost youth joining a violent gang for a greater sense of identity and belonging, a madman unleashing his fury with a weapon bought legally, designed to kill a lot of people in a little time.
There are more guns in the United States than there are people. We are a nation of about 331,000,000, and we possess about 400,000,000 guns. We make up about 4% of the world’s population, yet we own about 46% of the world’s firearms. Other nations, in the wake of unthinkably tragic mass shootings, with overwhelming public support, instituted meaningful gun legislation. People demanded action.
Great Britain, Canada, Australia and New Zealand acted boldly, and it turned the tide on gun deaths. We in the United States do nothing. Why do we do nothing? We repeat the same mantra, “The only way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.” This is seldom true. It is rare that guns are actually used for personal protection. By becoming numb to the violence, we are allowing it to continue to happen.
We must not become numb.
No simple solutions exist to this complex problem. But young people across the nation, many who have been directly affected by gun violence, are taking leading roles to prevent the loss of more classmates, more friends. The survivors of the Parkland, Florida shootings at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High could not remain silent, and founded March for Our Lives, an organization dedicated to sensible gun reform. Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, was founded by a heartbroken and angry, stay-at-home mother of five. She watched the horrific footage of the Sandy Hook Elementary school massacre from the comfort of her home 800 miles away, and knew that doing nothing was not an option.
I feel that we must all do our parts. Proposed legislation does not intend to strip responsible gun owners of their rights. It is intended to curb the madness and heartbreak.
We must not become numb.
Mary Crade is a resident of Woodland Park.
