Editor’s note: Avid hiker and photographer Bonnie Sumner of Woodland Park answered the call for best hiking spots in Teller County. Her favorites are in Mueller State Park in Divide. Go to gazette.com/pikespeakcourier.com/voices to see more of the photos she included with her submission. To submit a response to the below or your opinion on a new topic, email Editor Michelle Karas: michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.
It’s almost impossible for me to choose just one of my many favorite hikes in Mueller State Park, so instead I hope to introduce you to some of the so-called “hidden gems” that you might have missed. All of the trails have both names and numbers.
The paved road from the main entrance to some of the trail heads is closed during the snowiest months so get these in first.
Start at the end of the paved road into the park at the Grouse Mt. trailhead toward the overlook (No. 16). This view is amazing, but very popular — and not what I would call hidden. By all means, climb up and enjoy the view. As with some trails, this one is a loop up and then down ending in the same place.
You are now on Cheesman Ranch (No. 17), which leads to many beautiful and interesting areas. The first cutoff to the left leads to Dynamite Cabin (No. 32), which is also a loop. It’s named for both the old cabin and its use. Before the land was bought by the Mueller’s, the area had been prospected for gold. There are many “glory holes” where the 19th century gold prospectors would sacrifice one stick of dynamite in various places then after the explosion they would dig in the hole for a day and either move on or set up mining operations — depending of course if there were any “yellow” minerals in there. As with all of the cabins in the park, this one looks like just a jumble of old lumber, but peeking inside you can see the original cast iron stove. Please remember all of these cabins are very unsteady and can be dangerous. Of course, never take any of the artifacts.
After completing the Dynamite Cabin loop go back to Cheesman Ranch (No. 17) and continue down the trail. Pass the Cahill Pond (No. 34) cutoff (I’ll save that for another article) and take the next left leading to Lost Still (No. 35). Continue until the sign for Lost Still on your right and down the hill to the cabin. In the 1920s and ‘30s, bootleggers known as The Cahill Boys brewed their illegal moonshine there. Although it was not a home as such, they slept there at times and the old rusted bedspring is still there, as well as the outhouse behind it.
My last favorite should not qualify as “hidden” since it is actually immense, but despite that is often overlooked. Begin at the Camper’s Services parking lot and start on the Black Bear (No. 13) trail. Keep looking to your left, and in about one-fifth of a mile you’ll see a sign leading to the Homestead trailhead (No 12, but labeled No. 1). Follow this narrow winding trail until you see Bacon Rock, and it’s name will be obvious.
This just a short description of some of the history of this area, so make sure you stop at the Visitor’s Center, where you will find much more detail.
