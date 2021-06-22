Editor’s note: The Courier received so many responses to a June 2 article, “Andrew Wommack urges Christians to ‘take over’ Woodland Park, Teller County,” that I decided to compile them together in this feature. Next week, we’re moving on: I will run responses to a previous discussion topic, unleashed dogs. To submit your opinion on a new topic, email Editor Michelle Karas: michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.
Take 1
Steve Walsh, Woodland Park
I was unsettled by the June 2 article, “Andrew Wommack urges Christians to ‘take over’ Woodland Park, Teller County,” largely crafted around Wommack’s quoted statement about “taking over Woodland Park.” I applaud you for attempting to get a reply from his ministry to answer your questions, but I encourage readers to seek answers themselves; the Bible is the easiest book to access in the free world. Jesus’ words often focus on loving neighbors, to include sacrificial love; quite a contrast to the adversarial tone captured in your article. When Jesus was confronted by the Roman leader regarding his personal purpose, Jesus replied “I was born, and for this I came into the world, to testify to the truth.” That healthy tension between serving the truth while loving the people around them largely describes a Christian’s life. Christians are certainly not perfect, and may stumble into seeing neighbors as adversaries as opposed to targets for love and truth, but that is their failing, not a tenet of Jesus’ teaching. If readers need more personal answers, Woodland Park is blessed with many Christian churches that can help them.
• • •
Take 2
Mark Sumner, Woodland Park
When I sat down to write this, I considered and rejected several ways to go. I decided to abandon the idea of being facetious; i.e., that the anti-development folks (folks of good will with reasonable opinions) would get their wish if Andrew Wommack were able to take over the city of Woodland Park and Teller County, because demand for new homes will cease. As well, I decided not to bring up the arrogance of Wommack’s unwillingness to abide by the COVID rules contributing to the health risk of others. I decided not to repeat the argument that Charis and Wommack Ministries are parasites on the body of the community, although I am fond of referring to Charisites. I won’t discuss that Wommack entreats poor souls to matriculate in an uncredited “college” to be taught by an uncredited “minister” and to pay for the privilege.
I would like to explain why I think that Wommack’s goal, if achieved, will strangle Woodland Park. At first I thought “so what,” even though I despise arrogance I won’t be affected. I have no kids in school. I’m pretty old so I won’t see most of the damage. But then I imagined Young Earth Creationism as part of the school curriculum. Denying science is not good for anyone. The idea that the Earth is only 10,000 years old should be confined to fringe groups and not taught in our schools. How long will it take Wommack to close the Dinosaur Resource Center?
Now imagine you are a young, educated person/family: would you be inclined to invest in a home and to live in a city where science is ignored and your kids are taught Young Earth Creationism? I’ll assume the answer is “no.” Now what happens to property values if no one wants to relocate here unless they don’t believe in evolution, paleontology and archeology? Without an influx of new families Woodland Park will wither and property values will plummet. Hence, the facetious, anti-development scenario.
I wholeheartedly agree with Phil Mella and Dar Naccarato on the civil and constitutional issues they raised (“Letters,” June 9). In addition to constitutional principles there are practical reasons to strongly oppose Wommack. What action can the city and/or the county take? How about requiring voters to demonstrate the intention to make the jurisdiction the voter’s domicile? While I am not in favor of restricting voting, Wommack’s arrogance needs a response. If we don’t take this seriously, the whooshing sound you’ll hear is the sound of our property values going down the toilet.
• • •
Take 3
Greg Sauer, Woodland Park
After reading the article in your June 2 edition, I simply must respond. Contrary to what the Charis spokesperson said when they tried the weak emendations of what he supposedly meant, Andrew Wommack said EXACTLY what he means when he said “we ought to take over Woodland Park.” The sort of intolerance that Wommack and his flock of fundamentalist flakes espouse is precisely the intent, no matter how they try to hide it: “If you don’t believe the way we do, get out or we’ll subjugate you with our dominion theology.”
Sorry Andy and ilk, not gonna happen. In fact, it is you and your merry band of cultists that need reality therapy. The original colonists that landed on our shores were fleeing exactly the sort of religious, political and racial intolerance that Wommack and his minions preach, and after 400 years of lessons in what it looks like when the oppressed become the oppressor, we’re not about to let that happen here in Teller County, Colorado. Oh, and it’s no surprise that one (or more?) of Andy’s nutcases was among the Republican insurrectionists arrested for federal crimes. The so-called Christian church in American has been in an illicit love affair with the Republican party for 40 years; this is simply the logical outgrowth of that relationship.
What’s next, Andy? Rounding up and imprisoning those who don’t have blond hair and blue eyes?
• • •
Take 4
Paul M. Stewart, Ph.D., Professor of Biological and Environmental Sciences, Emeritus, Woodland Park
Recently, Andrew Wommack made comments to a group attending a Citizen’s Academy hosted by the Truth & Liberty Coalition. Among these comments he stated his brand of Christianity should hold dominion over “unbelievers.” This would include Christians of different denominations and faiths and any that do not believe exactly as Wommack preaches. I believe people have the right to believe what they want as long as they don’t harm others.
To my understanding, Wommack’s comments are close to Sharia law. Wommack is preaching taking over government in Teller County, Woodland Park, and the school boards for religious purposes (what happened to separation of church and state?). He speaks out regarding public education as a major concern wanting to bring it closer to the model practiced at Charis, especially civics and science classes. Regarding science, he is not thinking of physics or chemistry, but the teaching of evolution. If we remove evolution or provide non-science additions, our science education system will become an object of ridicule.
For a review of the evolution versus creation science/intelligent design argument please see: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kitzmiller_v._Dover_Area_School_District. The federal decision included that creation science and intelligent design were the same, not science, and promoted one religion over others. This above scenario could be initiated by a few strategically placed individuals on local government panels and boards. Pay attention and vote for school boards, city councils and county commissioners. Many of these elections are often decided by a very few votes. So, beware of what you “don’t” ask for.