This area has a lot of stories untold many are spot that was a town. Many are now included in other towns, but some around Cripple Creek are not even where there is anything! This tale today is a name you may have heard of, mainly if you like to fish.
In 1890, this place was a booming gold camp. It grew to about 1,500 people. Today you might think, maybe 100. It was owned by one family up until a new development came along, about 50 years ago. To have a look at this camp, you might miss that like a lot of places it started as a ranch.
The Allen family settled on this spot, near South Park, in the 1870s. Curiously, some of the members of the family, and neighbors, lived to see the whole story. It was named, quite casually, by a group of prospectors, who happened to find a bit of gold in the stream that runs though the area. The were looking for a suitable spot after moving up through the camps west of Denver. They stopped here, rested and did a bit of panning, as they had done along the way, but they mainly rested. This gave the area its name. So have you figured this one out yet?
I drive US 24 west from Divide and Florissant quite regularly, and see the name on the road sign. I have been up the road quite a few times. I have seen the reservoir, and the cabins in the area, but wondered about the name. It is not a family’s name, but the reasonable reminder of these prospectors visit, “Tarry, All.”
The prospectors found enough “color” that word spread down toward Denver. The group were following the South Platte river. This group started the rush to South Park, but Tarry All, was not where they found their “color.” That spot is across the valley at another well chosen, but colorful name, Fairplay.
A few continued to explore the river at Tarryall, and by the 1890s the area actually had enough people to call themselves a town. It did not last long, as the area’s gold was soon “harvested.” By the 20th century it was losing people and a local rancher, S.M. Derby, bought out the remaining residents. He lived in one of few surviving original cabins into the 1930s.
It was then that the Denver water board was looking for places to build dams on the South Platte river, further and further away from Denver. The big dam in Eleven Mile was built to bury the old town of Howbert, then came Tarryall, which by then no longer was a town.
E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. He is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. Contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.