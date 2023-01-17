In this column, I normally write about travel, many times travel to historic locations. However, this month I’m writing about something different.
My wife and I are in the middle of recovering from having the carpet replaced in our home. Yes, recovering. I say this because we’ve now lived in this house for about 25 years. And we’ve gathered quite a bit along the way. Going through this effort has reminded me of one thing. Unless you are good about going through your things routinely and pruning, you are going to gather belongings over time. And, eventually, unless you are a hoarder, you are going to have make decisions on what to save and what to get rid of.
The whole thought of replacing our carpet was intimidating. (The carpet was original, and it needed to go.) Not only what to replace it with, but just the thought of the effort to do it. (I have admit, what to replace it with was more my wife’s decision. My input when looking at new carpet samples was a blank look and saying, “If you like it, I like it.”) We actually put off making the new carpet decision the last few years as we have thought about downsizing and moving. When we finally decided we had to go ahead, we opted to have the carpet installers move the furniture. But, even with this, you are obligated to remove everything from your furniture. For example, books from bookcases, clothes from dressers, etc. And this is where the challenge comes in: what do we really need to keep and what needs to go.
I do have a lot of books, many of them history related. It pained me to think about not having them anymore. But, on the other hand, my back isn’t as young as it used to be, and I began to think if I haven’t looked at a book in over 15 years, maybe I really don’t need to keep it. (I’m guessing though, that once I get rid of some of them, I will find I need them in preparation for some history related traveling.) Decisions about removing old clothes are pretty easy.
The difficult decisions, at least for us, are the ones related to family history. How many pictures of parents, grandparents, and even great grandparents do you keep? How many letters are worth saving? What about things like parents’ diplomas and family history documents? Plaques of significant accomplishments? Not to mention what to keep regarding children. Elementary school memories, graduation announcements?
I am attuned to the whole concept and associated challenges as a few years back my sisters and I went through my parents belongings after my mother moved from her house to a retirement center, and subsequently when she passed away. She was in her house for 50 years and, as you might suspect, there was a lot to go through. I am determined to not have my children have to go through the same drill.
Our situation is not quite as bad, as we moved about every three years when I was in the Air Force, and it made you go through things. But now we’ve been in this house longer than the entire time I was in the Air Force, so our belongings have accumulated. If you are anywhere near having to go through a similar drill, you have my sympathy.
