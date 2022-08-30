Wolves experience the five basic senses: touch, sight, hearing, smell and taste. Hearing, smell and sight are the most important senses for a wolf moving through its surroundings.
Touch: Tactile communication is not well studied in wolves. It is thought that touch helps wolves can help to reduce stress and strengthen bonds. Touch is important from the day a wolf is born (finding their mom for food), to the day they die (preventing contact that would show signs of weakness).
Sight: Humans have three color receptors in their eyes: blue, green and yellow; wolves have two color receptors: blue and yellow, making them red-green color blind. A wolf’s eye structure allows them to distinguish more shades of gray than humans. They have good peripheral and night vision, meaning they can see well in low light conditions and have a wilder field of view. The structure of a wolf’s eye and ability to intake information leads some people to describe wolves as being able to see the world faster than we do.
Hearing: The average adult human cannot hear sounds above 20,000 hertz. A wolf can hear sounds up to 25,000 hertz, and there are some researchers who believe wolves can hear closer to 80,000 hertz. This would make their hearing better than a domestic dog’s. Wolves can hear as far as six miles away in the forest and as far as 10 miles away in the open.
Smell: Humans have about five million scent cells, while wolves have 200 million. The olfactory center in a human’s brain is the size of a pea, while a wolf’s is the size of a fist. Wolves can smell other animals from more than a mile away, using pheromones to gather information about that animal. A wolf can recognize a member of their pack just by scent. Their specialized scent glands are as unique as a human’s fingerprint.
Taste: Wolves have four of the five taste receptors that humans do: salt, bitter, acidic and sweet. You may wonder, why would a wolf would need to taste sweet? Well, berries and fruits can play a minor part in a wolf’s diet, depending on its habitat. The sense of taste can be difficult to study since smell plays a huge role in the way things taste.
The wolf’s ability to thrive in an everchanging and relentless wilderness may lie in their heightened senses and ability to react quickly. Humans could learn a thing or two from a wolf. as Fritz Perls said, “Lose your mind and come to your senses.”
Erika Moore came to the Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center four years ago as an intern. The education became the passion and the wolves became the drive. She continues to be amazed by the intuition of the wolf in her current role as assistant director/animal care supervisor at the center in Divide.