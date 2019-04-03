Bill Tongue was first to realize they would not summit Pikes Peak. Or perhaps Ling Li just didn’t want to believe it.
Tongue, a longtime regular on the mountain, knew his similarly seasoned partner had been in serious situations before. “But I think maybe she underestimated this one a little bit.”
This was amid relentless, blistering gusts above 12,000 feet last February. He insisted they turn back. Li told him that was a good call: He should turn back while she pushed on. Only later would she feel guilty about putting a friend in that predicament; she had done it a few years before and swore she’d never again.
No, Tongue wasn’t about to leave her. But no, Tongue wasn’t about to be the victim of his partner’s wild pursuit.
“She had a long streak going,” he says. “That was in jeopardy that day.”
Long story short, Li arranged a ride down, the winds let up and the two made it. And so the streak continued.
Li is into her seventh year of climbing Pikes Peak every month, regarded in local mountaineering circles as a record. February marked her 100th ascent. But March has been different.
Days and weeks have gone on in the month defined by a historic blizzard, and she has told herself it’s OK. It’s OK if the streak ends.
But then she feels that all-too-familiar tug.
For years, she’s been talking as if she’s ready to let the record go. She wants winter to be all about ice climbing and skiing. She wants to focus on the world’s other mountains and the ones she has yet to do in Colorado, including her last fourteener, South Maroon.
These are things she tells climbing friends. But, “I know when she lays her head down at night, she thinks about Pikes Peak,” says Larry, who likely knows Li’s obsession better than anybody but withholds his last name because he wants to keep a low profile.
He also has been summiting monthly, often alongside her, breaking deep snow fields and trekking back in these winter months when return rides aren’t an option with the Pikes Peak Highway closed.
Sometimes they ascend the mountain’s fearsome north face, via the technical Y couloir. Otherwise, the typical round trip she logs at about 26 miles ends sometime before midnight.
Larry’s monthly streak snapped shy of seven years in 2016. “That dictated my life,” he says. “I couldn’t do things until I got up Pikes Peak, that’s how bad it was. And she’s in the same boat. She’s of the same mindset.”
Li, 49, has juggled a part-time job (swim coach) and full-time job (owner and guide of Worldwide Adventures travel company) all the while maintaining the streak. Travel sometimes brings her home with a seemingly impossible window, just a few days left to summit before she’s even recovered from jet lag. And she’s always pulled it off.
Pikes Peak has been her training platform for those higher adventures: first Kilimanjaro in 2012, later, for example, Russia’s Mount Elbrus, now the two Himalayan peaks scheduled in the fall. That’s how the streak started, for training. No streak intended. But it has become something else.
“There’s pressure,” she says. There’s the doctor who during a routine check-up asked first how the summits were going. There’s the people she passes on Barr Trail — “You must be Ling!” There’s this journalist asking for an interview.
She has the burden of a reputation.
Call it inertia, Tongue says, an object in motion staying in motion. “I gotta believe part of it is inertia, a movement already in progress. Initially, I bet it was her driving it along. But now, I gotta think it is driving her along.”