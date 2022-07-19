I have written in previous columns about contractual matters in real estate. I’ve covered the process of a buyer and seller being under contract from the signing of the contract through the happy day of closing. The buyer gets a new home, the seller gets a nice check at closing for their equity in the home they just sold. In most cases this is what happens.
There is, of course, the due diligence process by the buyer between signing a contract and the day of closing, and every transaction for buyers and sellers is unique. At the end of the day, however, both parties want to get to the closing and finalize the transaction. That is the case most of the time, but what happens if the buyer or seller change their mind about buying or selling? Then what happens?
I recently experienced a seller changing their mind about relocating to a different city in Colorado to be closer to kids, and yes, the big one ... grandchildren. How many times have you thought it was a good idea to locate closer to family? Most adults have a desire to keep family close if possible. It’s a big draw, and we all get it! Fortunately, the sellers I was working with listened to that tiny voice we all have in the back of our minds, while during their research of the new city they were considering relocating to. Though the move would have accomplished being closer to family, it came with a myriad of changes in their living environment involving a move from a forest setting and somewhat secluded location to a subdivision setting in a new city. Subdivision homes can be closer together and offer less apparent privacy than the four acres at the end of a country cul-de-sac where they lived.
The seller and I were well on our way to valuing their property and ready to go to market when they called me to say, “we have decided we’re not going to sell our home because the move was not what we want. We like it here!” So, fortunately they made their choice BEFORE I marketed their home and signed a contract with a buyer to sell. No contract complications and no backlash trying to get out of a contract to sell! This was a simple change of heart made at the right time.
This seller’s contractual obligations could have been much different had a contract been agreed to and signed by them and a buyer. A buyer signs a contract to Buy and Sell Real Estate with a seller, having the intention of purchasing the property. If a seller changes their mind about selling while under contract to sell, there are complications. The Colorado contract form to Buy and Sell Real Estate perfected by the Colorado Division of Real Estate, clearly allocates most rights to cancellation within the contract action to the buyer, not the seller. The contract may fail, however, should any one of several milestone dates for specific actions by the buyer or seller not be adhered to. An example would be the parties agreeing to an Inspection Resolution.
What is described above does not include the seller changing their mind to sell the property. That is unless there is specific language added to the contract that gives the seller specific rights of termination. Yes, that can be added. The Contract to Buy and Sell Real Estate used by Colorado Realtors includes a section titled Recommendation to Seek Legal Counsel. In my years of practicing real estate, I can name only a few instances where a buyer or seller sought legal advice about a real estate contract. In a market flurry like we have been experiencing, there is the added factor of the rush to get under contract to be a successful buyer or seller. That can cause a party to overlook contract language that may help them reach their contract goal of retaining rights in the transaction.
Bottom line, at least talk the above information through with your real estate professional and do seek legal counsel to make sure you receive all rights you are entitled to in the real estate contract.
Feel free to contact me or any member of my team directly to discuss this or any real estate related matter. See you next time!
Michael Harper is owner/broker of Michael Harper Real Estate. Contact him through his website, MichaelHarperRealtor.com.