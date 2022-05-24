Eighteen years ago, my wife and I visited Cripple Creek and experienced our first Salute to American Veterans Rally. We were so moved by the little town’s patriotism that we decided to retire in Cripple Creek. It was a beautiful small town nestled in a picturesque mountain setting. Small casinos lined Bennett Avenue. Festivals and celebrations occurred throughout the summer and visitors from as far away as Germany came to visit. What happened to Cripple Creek?
I served my community for four years as a city councilman, and four more years as mayor pro tem. I have been an officer or member of almost every nonprofit in the city, including the Gold Camp Victorian Society, Two Mile High Club, Elks Lodge, and The Old Homestead House Museum. During my tenure on city council, we brought back and financially sponsored the Veterans Rally and continued to fund the Ice Festival, Donkey Derby Days, Fall Festival, Cruise above the Clouds, and the 4th of July fireworks, just to name a few.
The city’s “Historic Tourism” website states in its mission statement “to contribute to the City Council’s vision of creating a vibrant western community for residents and visitors that honors the community heritage and builds on a variety of year round activities.” What happened to Cripple Creek?
In the last 3-4 years, the City decided to stop marketing and stopped financially sponsoring special events. This began pre-COVID. At a time when Cripple Creek was considered the most patriotic small town in America, City Council stopped supporting the Salute to American Veterans Rally celebration. Due to lack of city council support, the Veterans Rally is now held in Woodland Park. A current sitting city councilmember, who is a veteran, went so far as to call supporters of the Rally “Brown Shirts” and stated “shame on anyone supporting this group,” i.e the Veterans Rally Committee. Another sitting American veteran councilmember, when presented with a petition signed by over 1,000 Teller County residents supporting the Veterans Rally, said it did not matter how many signatures were collected. Shame on them! Did the City decide that Cripple Creek would only be a gaming town?
What happened to Cripple Creek?
My once scenic view of the Sangre de Cristo mountains is now marred by three multi-story construction cranes. Nine story out-of-state owned casinos are being built on what once was historic Bennett Avenue. Meanwhile, the members of the local small nonprofit organizations are struggling to keep our history alive and attract tourists. They have limited funds and cannot afford to produce longstanding major events that brought tens of thousands of visitors to town. Visitors to these major events come back year after year and tell their friends about our lovely town. What happened to Cripple Creek?
The City no longer has a marketing department, yet the council continues to finance a “Heritage Visitor Center” on Tenderfoot Hill at a cost of $142,000 annually. The Heritage Center loses at least $133,000 a year while generating only $9,000 in income according to the City’s own budget statement. The Heritage Center does not even have a bathroom on the lower level! If the City is not marketing itself, why spend money on “Heritage Tourism”?
What happened to Cripple Creek?
Speaking of bathrooms, since children are not allowed in most casinos, why doesn’t the city council install permanent, safe, sanitary bathrooms in the pocket park next to City Hall? Council paid for an impressive mural on the sides of the park, yet failed to sod it. When it rains, the park becomes a mud hole. What happened to Cripple Creek?
Local merchants and nonprofits suffer from lack of visitors. Our historic heritage of “America’s Greatest Gold Camp” and “the most patriotic small town in America” is a lost memory. Our city council has let us down, bowed to the gaming industry, and is not following the Heritage Center’s own mission statement. I am not against gaming; our citizens voted for it to save Cripple Creek. At that time, we did not envision our town becoming another Blackhawk. What happened to Cripple Creek?
Concerned citizens of Cripple Creek are uniting to give residents a slate of candidates willing to run for city council and mayor who care about us, our history, our heritage, and our small-business owners. Residents need to vote for council members who seek to save our city. If you agree, step up and run for city council. Is Cripple Creek evolving into nothing more than a gaming town, or are we going to return it to a beautiful small community that attracts visitors, puts on events, supports veterans and locals, and also has gaming? We live here. It’s up to us to decide!
Steve and Karen Zoellner are residents of Cripple Creek.