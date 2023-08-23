A celebration occurred on August 7 to celebrate securing the permanent headquarters of the U.S. Space Command in Colorado Springs. Attendees included Michael Bennet, John Hickenlooper, Doug Lamborn, Jared Polis, Yemi Mobolade and a host of folks from the Colorado Springs Chamber & Economic Development Council.

I thought, “what a great venue for Woodland Park to attend and espouse their economic development plans and initiatives.” After all, we are mere 20 miles away from Colorado’s’ second-largest and fastest-growing city, and on a direct route via one of the only three major highways that funnels locals and visitors up to the mountains. Surely, we must have volumes to say about regionalism, tourism, and the importance of recognizing common threads that El Paso and Teller County share.

I met with our former City Manager Michael Lawson before his departure and asked him specifically about the two open positions for economic development. I asked him about the Main Street program, tourism management, business retention and expansion, the tourism investment going on in Cripple Creek, the importance of employee housing, and the booming growth happening all around us. I’ll paraphrase his response; “I don’t think those things are what the citizens of Woodland Park want.” I said, “well, what do the tax payers want?” He said, “for one, year-round pickleball courts.”

If you look at the Colorado Springs Sports Corporation who just held the World Jump Rope competition that hosted 30 countries, 3,000 participants and their families, staff, and officials for one entire week just a mere 20 miles from our city limits, there is HUGE tourism dollars associated with such events. Surely some of those folks wandered up our way. So what if we did have world-class pickleball courts, additional overnight accommodations, and purposely attracted visitors to come, stay, and spend? What if we did fill our two economic development positions and actively embraced visitors and business growth? After all, it seems to be in line with what our governor has claimed as Colorado’s bread and butter … tourism.

I too would love to see Woodland Park stay a small/quaint mountain town, but growth is inevitable and change is a continuum. How long can we watch billions of dollars past west through our city and millions of retail dollars leak down the pass? That is a question only you can answer come our next elections of public officials, starting with a new city manager. I invite each of you to a challenge when talking with your council and mayoral candidates come Spring of 2024. Ask them this specifically:

“If we embrace change, growth, tourism, and business development, what are you going to spend the increase in revenue on?”

If we are to sacrifice a portion of our quality of life for capturing the spending potential of tourism and business growth, wouldn’t it make sense to put that money towards filling the quality voids that comes with inevitable growth?