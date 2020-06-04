By Michael Harper
When I wrote the column “The important things haven't changed,” published in The Courier April 7, we were at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. My wife and I were on vacation when I started writing the column and we were thinking about cutting our trip short to fly home. Flights were being canceled and we saw rental car lots were a big mess with parked cars overflowing the return lanes.
We arrived back in Colorado with our culture looking much different than it did when we left just two weeks before. The most obvious changes were no restaurant seating, lots of people wearing gloves and masks and most people were keeping their distance from each other in lines at stores. And then there was the toilet paper thing! In general, most folks looked a little scared, we thought.
That was two months ago at this point, and even though things are not back to what we think of as normal, we are all adapting to a new way of living. Hand-washing, distancing, gloves, masks, hand sanitizer — we are doing what it takes to stop the spread of the virus. The real estate industry has adapted as well. At this writing, Realtors have been given the green light to conduct property showings in person with precautions being taken and best practices in place. Some of these include no more than three persons in the home at once, shoes off or booties worn, gloves provided to keep touch surfaces from being contaminated, and masks donned. We are asking sellers to sanitize high-touch surfaces like doorknobs and light switches regularly. Realtors, whether representing a seller or bringing buyers to homes are following the recommendations from the Real Estate Commission, Colorado Association of Realtors and executive orders issued by the Governor's Office.
Whether you are a buyer or a seller of a home, the process is a show and tell, touch, feel and smell experience. Even though Realtors are allowed in-person showings, traditional open houses are out of the question. Enter the concept of Virtual Open House. The real estate industry is already embracing it and putting it into action. It may be something we should have been doing all along, but certainly are now and will be doing for the foreseeable future. The process is accomplished in several ways with the digital technology most of us now have at our fingertips. Generally, the virtual open house falls into two categories: one uses a walkthrough via professional photographs with a written description; the other is a livestream open house with the listing broker conducting a narrated walkthrough. Communication can be enhanced by offering Q-and-A during the walkthrough and zeroing in on specific aspects of the home visually.
Closings are looking different these days as well. For most closings today, the parties involved drive to the title company and remain in their cars. The title company representative brings the signature package to the buyers and sellers for their signature while they remain in the comfort and safety of their car. Closing a real estate transaction is really nothing more than a signing party since the Realtors, title company, and buyers and sellers have already performed all the tasks, research, and due diligence agreed to in the contract to buy and sell real estate.
At the end of the day, the real estate process beyond the in-person experience of looking at a property is largely a virtual process and has been for quite a few years. We have the online ability to present homes for sale, contracts and associated documents and electronic signatures. This all leads us to the point of the actual closing. Even that can be conducted with emailed documents.
Please understand I am not covering every step of the real estate process here, such as inspections and appraisals. We will look at those steps more closely in a future column. Also, remember that practicing social distancing is not the same as being socially distant — we just must try a little harder to stay in touch with one another, so that isolation is not the result.
