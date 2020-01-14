Many people ask me what does a Woodland Park City Council member and mayor do, and what is the commitment in time, travel, and expenses to execute those duties the voters who put them in office should expect, from my actual experience?
The mayor has additional duties and responsibilities that each council member has, so let’s start with what each council member (including the mayor) has on their plate (actual or expected). The weekly workload varies wildly depending on the time of year, but a weekly average would suffice to demonstrate the magnitude of the expected workload for all fully engaged council members.
Council members prepare for and attend regular meetings, special meetings, executive sessions, and work sessions. They meet and talk with other council members individually. They have liaison duties for 1-4 other committees of the council for which they are the council-committee liaison. They meet with citizens. They answer emails and social media posts of citizens. They answer emails of City staff and other council members and some of their social media posts. They talk to the media. They attend some public events and public gatherings in their official capacity. They meet with city staff. They officially attend city events. They draft proposals for resolutions and ordinances (laws). They meet with other public entities such as school districts, fire, ambulance, technology, and other municipalities. They attend training and educational meetings and courses. An accounting of this time commitment is an average of about 21-23 hours per week This commitment may approach 40 to 60-plus hours during budget season (last quarter of each year).
According to most authorities, the mayor should be the most informed and prepared member of the council and has many more public obligations than the average council member. Some of those additional duties and time obligations include more intense study and understanding of every issue in every meeting and packet produced by staff or other agencies. The mayor has much more media interaction. The mayor has additional agency meetings and interactions for which to prepare and attend. The mayor has many more public speaking obligations at public and city events for which they must prepare and attend. The mayor emcees most city events. Additionally, the mayor meets with city staff in preparation for running meeting agendas and additional subject understanding. The mayor must travel to meetings in out-of-town venues with other city and state officials. The mayor should attend additional training and education sessions to master the presiding officer duties. An approximation of this additional time the mayor must obligate to their personal schedule is 12-14 hours per week, in addition to the baseline of a council member’s time obligations.
Thus, a council member may expect to add 21-23 hours to their personal schedule. A mayor would be expected to spend a total of 33-37 hours per week on average. Anybody who serves on council has at least a half-time job added to their other time obligations. The mayor has basically added another full-time job to his or her personal and professional time obligations. Those persons who may be seeking those offices must be prepared to fit this time obligation to the 8,000-plus citizens of Woodland Park into their personal schedule of other family and work obligations if they perform their due diligence expected of them by those who elected them.
In addition, any council member may expect to add travel time (400-1,000 miles, not covered by reimbursed expense reporting) and commuting expenses of up to $1,000 per year to their budget, until such time as the voters approve a stipend to council to assist in covering this out-of-pocket expenditure type and others such as baby/pet-sitting.
These are estimates based on my experience and time logs. These obligations are among the most prevalent reasons that fully retired persons fill these public servant slots.
Val Carr currently serves on the Woodland Park City Council as Mayor Pro Tem, and additionally on the boards of Mountain Arts Council, and Ute Trail Stampede Rodeo, among others. He retired from his communications software engineering firm and has served in public service volunteer positions with many nonprofits in Colorado and California for more than 25 years.