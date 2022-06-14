Other than Supreme Court rulings, I don’t pay attention to courtroom dramas in the news. I’ve never watched “Judge Judy,” “Perry Mason,” or YouTube videos of courtroom proceedings. Yet, it was nearly impossible to avoid the headlines about the Johnny Depp–Amber Heard defamation trial.
Captain Jack Sparrow’s fans stood in line outside the courtroom dressed up as pirates and Willy Wonka, rooted for him on social media and defended his reputation. Adoring fans applauded his talents as Edward Scissorhands and Gilbert Grape and drummed up public support. Many people are less familiar with Amber Heard’s career. She played pivotal roles in movies such as “Justice League” and “Aquaman,” starred in TV shows, has been a model and spokeswoman for L’Oreal, and is an activist and philanthropist.
During the trial, these two Hollywood celebrities told their stories, brought forth witnesses, and displayed emotions and opinions. Public opinion wavered from one day to the next as legal analysts examined the testimony in great depth and made predictions about the trial’s outcome. Our family’s kitchen table is a well established spot for political and philosophical debates, and this was no different. Discussions and debates waxed and waned with friends as the trial played out.
As the verdict was read, breaking news spread. Those who know me well can easily discern whose side I was on, assuming that there are two sides in every trial.
But, regardless of sides, there are plenty of questions to consider and lessons we can learn from this legal case. Here are just a few: What underlying messages were conveyed during the trial? What effect will it have on others who experience acts of abuse and violence in their relationships? Will this trial add to women’s reluctance to speak up and report acts of violence in a dating, family or marital relationship? What about reporting incest or rape? How much evidence must be collected, presented and proven? What exactly constitutes evidence?
Here is some important data. Research in recent years reveals that one out of every six women in the United States has been the victim of an attempted or completed rape in their lifetime. Statistics indicate that approximately 34% of sexual assaults are reported to law enforcement authorities. There’s a nationwide backlog of over 100,000 rape kits that haven’t been tested. And, if that isn’t horrifying enough, according to the Department of Justice, out of every 1,000 sexual assaults, 975 perpetraors will walk free.
To add to this devastating reality, more than one in three women and more than one in four men will experience physical violence, rape and/or stalking by an intimate partner during their lifetimes. That equates to more than 10 million men and women every year in our nation, and Depp and Heard are only two of these individuals. News reports of their trial revealed a myriad of problems during their marriage and plenty of blame to go around. There were contradictory statements, confusing stories, and lots of information and theories.
We can each draw our own conclusions and insights, and here’s what I’m left with on my mind. Teenagers and young adults need to know that healthy relationships don’t consist of volatile power dynamics, negative communication, or physical, emotional, or psychological abuse. Controlling behavior, intense jealousy and explosive arguments are signs that all is not well.
Simply said, we need to ensure that teenagers and young adults learn conflict management and assertiveness skills. Secondly, everyone must experience what it’s like to be fully respected and trusted. Thirdly, feelings and emotions matter and we need to treat them without judgment or bias. These are some key elements of unconditional love. That’s part of what will keep our children safe from harm. This is what we can learn.
Julie Richman is a freelance writer, project manager and consultant. She and her family have lived in Colorado Springs for 23 years. Contact Julie with comments or ideas for her column at jdrichman6845@msn.com.